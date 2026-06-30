The Weija-Gbawe NADMO office issued an urgent evacuation order to residents along the Weija Dam spillway on June 29

Three spill gates were opened at 30 inches each following heavy inflows from Nsawam that threatened to exceed the dam's capacity

Communities including Tetegu, Weija, Mallam Junction, Aplaku, Dansoman and Bortianor were listed among those at immediate risk

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The National Disaster Management Organisation has issued an urgent evacuation order to residents along the Weija Dam spillway.

Three spill gates were opened at 30 inches each on June 29 following heavy inflows from Nsawam that threatened to exceed the dam's capacity.

Ghana Flood Alert: NADMO Orders Immediate Evacuation of Communities Along Weija Dam Spillway

Source: Facebook

Communities including Tetegu, Weija, Mallam Junction, Aplaku, Dansoman and Bortianor were listed among those at immediate risk

The Weija-Gbawe Municipal office of the National Disaster Management Organisation said inflows from the Nsawam area pushed the Weija Dam reservoir to levels that threatened to breach its maximum capacity.

Dam operators responded by opening three spill gates, each discharging water at a high intensity of 30 inches.

The organisation warned that the volume of water moving downstream would significantly increase, placing communities in low-lying areas at serious risk of flooding.

The authority urged residents not to wait until floodwaters became visible before acting. "Residents must leave low areas immediately — don't wait to see the water. Move to higher ground," the statement read.

NADMO also called on community members to assist the elderly, children, and any individuals without access to mobile phones, ensuring they receive timely notice and support to relocate.

The affected areas identified by NADMO include Tetegu, Weija, SCC, Old Barrier, Oblogo, Mallam Junction, Aplaku, Bortianor, as well as parts of Dansoman and Sampah.

Residents were advised to take only critical items when leaving, including identification documents, mobile phones and chargers, cash, and important papers.

Source: YEN.com.gh