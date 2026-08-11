A Duluth caregiver allegedly used a vulnerable client's bank card to pay tuition fees and make online purchases worth approximately $11,000

Henry Opoku Ware faces charges of financial transaction card fraud and financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult's property

The Minnesota Department of Health substantiated financial exploitation claims against Cornerstone Caregiving following an October investigation

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A Ghanaian home caregiver in Duluth, Minnesota, has been charged with fraudulently using a vulnerable client's bank card to fund personal expenses totalling approximately $11,000, following an investigation by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Henry Opoku Ware, of Duluth, is facing two charges: financial transaction card fraud and financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult's property, according to records from the Duluth Police Department.

The Duluth News Tribune reported that the incident, which occurred on August 12, remains under active investigation.

The state agency concluded its review of Duluth-based home care provider Cornerstone Caregiving on 30 October, substantiating claims of financial exploitation against a vulnerable adult under the company's care.

The affected client had been diagnosed with blindness and was at risk of falls, and Cornerstone had been engaged to assist with daily living services.

Investigators learned that five unauthorised transactions appeared on the client's bank statement after family members noticed her card was missing. Cornerstone was notified and a police report was subsequently filed.

During the investigation, the client told investigators that the caregiver had visited her home to provide services and had asked questions she found "uncomfortable" and "inappropriate."

Documentation provided by Cornerstone to law enforcement confirmed that the former employee had used the card to pay for education expenses at an institution of higher learning, with financial records showing charges made directly to the employee's educational institution from the client's account.

Caregiver Went 'Missing in Action'

Home care leadership informed investigators that Ware's employment had already ended for unrelated reasons by the time the theft came to light.

When the employee was subsequently notified of the investigation, leadership told investigators he went "missing in action" and could not be located at the time police planned to pursue charges.

The educational institution later returned the client's funds, according to home care management.

Cornerstone Caregiving issued a statement addressing the incident: "Cornerstone Caregiving takes any allegation involving client safety or financial integrity with the utmost seriousness.

In addition to an internal review and terminating the caregiver, Cornerstone fully cooperated with the state's audit, and the office was found to be in substantial compliance.

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Source: YEN.com.gh