Richard Ahiagba has said that the Akufo-Addo–Bawumia administration treated Accra’s flooding as a long-term structural challenge

He outlined major interventions by the erstwhile government, including drainage works, Odaw River dredging, and plans for detention ponds

Richard also questioned delays under the current administration as fresh flooding hits Accra and other southern communities

The Director of Communications of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagba, has outlined the measures taken by the erstwhile Nana Akufo-Addo administration to tackle flooding in Ghana.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, Richard cited over GH¢550 million in allocations and a $200 million World Bank project.

NPP's Richard Ahiagbah details what former President Nana Akufo-Addo did to tackle flooding in Ghana. Photo credit: Nana Akufo-Addo/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

He further argued that flooding in Accra has challenged governments for decades and requires engineering, planning, and sustained investment.

He said former President Akufo-Addo established a Cabinet Sub-Committee in 2017 to develop a comprehensive flood plan for Accra.

According to him, the government allocated more than GHS 550 million over eight years for emergency relief, drainage repairs, and desilting in flood-prone areas.

Read Richard Ahiagbah's Facebook post below:

Richard cites Akufo-Addo's intervention to tackle flooding

The NPP’s Director of Communications pointed to the Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development Project (GARID) as the centrepiece of the strategy.

The $200 million World Bank partnership, he stated, focused on the Odaw River Basin and included drainage construction, solid waste reform, community upgrades, and disaster preparedness.

He provided a breakdown: $92 million for climate-resilient drainage and flood-mitigation infrastructure, $42.2 million for solid waste management, and $58.8 million for upgrading low-income communities in flood zones.

He added that, after a 2024 reallocation of World Bank funds due to COVID-19, the government secured an additional $150 million to sustain GARID.

Citing projects underway by January 2025, Ahiagba noted that Odaw River dredging began in February 2024; drainage works were active at Achimota-Abofu and South Kaneshie; the Busia Highway drainage project had been mobilised; and protection works at Atomic East were completed.

Richard also said Accra was rolling out a Flood Early Warning System, with equipment installed and safe zones identified.

He described the planned Atomic East and Atomic West detention ponds as the “most transformative” project, saying they had reached the final design and procurement stage before the NPP left office in January 2025.

“The evidence speaks for itself. The Akufo-Addo–Bawumia government did not ignore Accra’s flooding crisis,” Ahiagba said. He concluded by questioning why inherited projects have “noticeably slowed” under the current government, stating that Ghanaians “are entitled to know why the projects are now stalled," he wrote.

Recent heavy rains have caused widespread flooding in Accra and other southern communities, prompting government relief efforts this week.

Mahama releases GH¢300m to tackle flooding

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Mahama had directed the immediate release of GH¢300 million from the Contingency Fund to support victims of the Accra floods.

The funds would be split equally, with GH¢150 million allocated for urgent assistance to affected communities.

The President also ordered the deployment of security personnel to assist NADMO in ongoing rescue operations.

Source: YEN.com.gh