Ghana Weather Alert: GMet Issues Afternoon Forecast for July 1, Warns of Mixed Conditions
- Ghana Meteorological Agency forecast cloudy conditions dominating most parts of Ghana on Wednesday afternoon
- Coastal, Forest and Transition zones face intermittent rain while Northern Ghana braces for possible thunderstorms
- GMet warned of rough sea conditions, urging fishermen and boat travellers to exercise caution
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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued its afternoon weather forecast for Wednesday, July 1, 2026, warning of overcast skies and wet conditions across much of the country.
According to GMet, cloudy weather will be the dominant feature across most of Ghana throughout the afternoon.
Residents in Coastal, Forest and Transition areas should prepare for intermittent slight to moderate rainfall during the afternoon hours.
The agency advised people in these zones to factor the wet conditions into their travel and outdoor plans.
In Northern Ghana, GMet indicated that some localities could experience isolated thunderstorms or rain developing later in the afternoon.
While not all areas in the north are expected to be affected, residents are encouraged to remain alert to changing weather conditions.
Read the weather update from GMet on X below:
GMet says rough sea conditions pose risk
GMet specifically flagged dangerous conditions at sea, describing the waters as rough.
The agency urged fishermen and those travelling by boat to exercise considerable caution, as the conditions present a heightened risk to maritime activities along Ghana's coastline.
Woman and two children die in flood
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a woman and two children died in floodwaters at Dome following heavy rainfall that caused widespread flooding across parts of Accra on June 29, 2026.
Several communities, including Kaneshie, Alajo, and Weija, were severely affected as homes were submerged and transport networks disrupted.
Authorities urged residents in high-risk areas to exercise caution, avoid flooded roads, and follow emergency instructions.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.