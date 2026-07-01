Ghana Meteorological Agency forecast cloudy conditions dominating most parts of Ghana on Wednesday afternoon

Coastal, Forest and Transition zones face intermittent rain while Northern Ghana braces for possible thunderstorms

GMet warned of rough sea conditions, urging fishermen and boat travellers to exercise caution

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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued its afternoon weather forecast for Wednesday, July 1, 2026, warning of overcast skies and wet conditions across much of the country.

According to GMet, cloudy weather will be the dominant feature across most of Ghana throughout the afternoon.

The GMet issues afternoon weather forecast for July 1, and warns of mixed conditions. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Residents in Coastal, Forest and Transition areas should prepare for intermittent slight to moderate rainfall during the afternoon hours.

The agency advised people in these zones to factor the wet conditions into their travel and outdoor plans.

In Northern Ghana, GMet indicated that some localities could experience isolated thunderstorms or rain developing later in the afternoon.

While not all areas in the north are expected to be affected, residents are encouraged to remain alert to changing weather conditions.

Read the weather update from GMet on X below:

GMet says rough sea conditions pose risk

GMet specifically flagged dangerous conditions at sea, describing the waters as rough.

The agency urged fishermen and those travelling by boat to exercise considerable caution, as the conditions present a heightened risk to maritime activities along Ghana's coastline.

Woman and two children die in flood

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a woman and two children died in floodwaters at Dome following heavy rainfall that caused widespread flooding across parts of Accra on June 29, 2026.

Several communities, including Kaneshie, Alajo, and Weija, were severely affected as homes were submerged and transport networks disrupted.

Authorities urged residents in high-risk areas to exercise caution, avoid flooded roads, and follow emergency instructions.

Source: YEN.com.gh