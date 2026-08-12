A video showing Sexxy Vida and Maa Joyce exchanging curses during a past fallout has resurfaced following the TikToker's death

In the footage, Sexxy Vida played a clip of Maa Joyce allegedly cursing her before responding with what appeared to be a spiritual ritual

The video has reignited debate, with some social media users questioning whether there was a spiritual dimension to Sexxy Vida's death

A video capturing a bitter dispute between late TikToker Sexxy Vida and her friend Maa Joyce has come back into public view following Sexxy Vida's death, stirring fresh conversation about the nature of their fallout.

Sexxy Vida and a former friend’s video exchanging curses resurfaces after the TikToker’s sudden death. Image credit: @sexxyvida, @eagleeye

Source: TikTok

The footage shows Sexxy Vida playing a recorded clip in which Maa Joyce appeared to curse her during what was clearly a heated disagreement between the two women.

Sexxy Vida did not appear to let the matter rest. In the same video, she responded by pouring libation and using eggs in what many viewers have interpreted as a spiritual counterattack directed at Maa Joyce.

Sexxy Vida and Maa Joyce's spiritual fallout

The clip had previously circulated during the two women's public quarrel, but its reappearance so soon after Sexxy Vida's passing has given it a different weight entirely.

A section of social media users who have encountered the footage are now drawing connections between the cursing exchange and the TikToker's death, raising questions about whether spiritual forces could have played a role.

The discussion has run alongside an already active wave of tributes, memories, and accounts shared by friends, followers, and fellow TikTokers since Sexxy Vida's death was announced.

The resurfaced video has added a more unsettling thread to those conversations, particularly among people who hold strong beliefs about the real-world consequences of spiritual altercations.

The TikTok video of Sexxy Vida and Maa Joyce exchanging curses is below:

Reactions to Sexxy Vida's resurfaced video

Social media users responded with a mixture of grief, unease, and reflection after coming across the footage.

@Henry wrote:

"People, we should all live a life that pleases Jesus Christ by presenting our bodies as a living sacrifice holy to Jesus Christ so we can inherit the kingdom of Heaven."

@Ashbaby said:

"So people cursed her? eeiish!! social media? hmmmmm,"

@Adwoa commented:

"Hmmmmm life 😏 it's sad."

@Mr Brown added:

"I am even shaking as I'm watching it; may God forgive us."

Sexxy Vida's friend's allegation against Gomez

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Tina Gengen, a close friend of late TikToker Sexxy Vida, has levelled a serious allegation against Gomez, the deceased's husband.

She claimed Sexxy Vida told her just three days before her death that doctors had warned her about continuing the pregnancy.

Tina challenged Gomez to deny her claims publicly, saying she has an audio recording ready to back up everything she said.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh