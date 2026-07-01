A woman and two children have died in floodwaters at Dome following heavy rainfall that caused widespread flooding across parts of Accra on June 29

Several communities, including Kaneshie, Alajo, and Weija, were severely affected as homes were submerged and transport networks disrupted

Authorities are urging residents in high-risk areas to exercise caution, avoid flooded roads, and follow emergency instructions

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A woman and two children have been found dead in floodwaters at Dome following torrential rainfall on June 29, 2026.

The bodies were recovered after rising waters overwhelmed the community, intensifying the human cost of the severe weather across the Greater Accra Region. Official identities have not yet been released.

A woman and two children were found dead in Dome during the June 29 floods in Accra. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

According to a report by GhanaWeb, the fatalities occurred after intense rains inundated multiple areas of Accra, including Alajo, Kaneshie, Adabraka, Weija, and sections of the Mallam–Kasoa Highway.

Flash floods submerged homes, trapped motorists, disrupted transport networks, and caused extensive damage to vehicles and property.

Emergency officials continue to urge residents in flood-prone locations to relocate to safer ground when water levels rise.

They have strongly warned the public against driving or walking through flooded roads due to the extreme danger posed by fast-moving water.

Meanwhile, the Presidency has advised the public to remain alert and comply with instructions from security and emergency services.

Citizens are urged to call the national emergency number, 112, to request assistance or report flood-related emergencies.

GMet warns of rainfall today

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Ghana Meteorological Agency had forecast mist and fog across coastal, forest and mountainous areas in its morning update for July 1, 2026.

Coastal zones may experience slight to moderate rainfall, while southern Ghana remains mostly cloudy and the north enjoys largely sunny conditions.

Meanwhile, rough sea conditions are expected, with GMet urging caution among fishermen and boat travelers.

Source: YEN.com.gh