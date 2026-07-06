Ghana Meteorological Agency forecast cloudy skies and light showers along the coast for Tuesday evening, affecting Accra, Cape Coast, and Takoradi

Temperatures across the country are expected to range between 24°C and 29°C, with thunderstorm activity possible in middle and transition zones

Motorists in forested and hilly areas in the south should prepare for reduced visibility due to mist and fog early Wednesday morning

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaians along the coast should carry an umbrella on July 6 evening, with light showers forecast for Accra, Cape Coast, and Takoradi as mostly cloudy conditions settle across the country overnight.

Temperatures along the coastal belt are expected to hover between 24°C and 26°C, with intermittent rainfall likely through the evening hours.

Ghana Weather Alert: Meteorological Agency Lists Areas To Face Thunderstorms July 6 Evening

Source: Getty Images

Inland areas, including the middle belt and transition zones, face a higher risk of thunderstorms at isolated spots during the evening, according to a weather update on X.

Where storms do not develop, overcast skies are expected to dominate, with temperatures ranging from 24°C to 27°C across those regions.

Further north, conditions remain warm and largely dry. The northern parts of the country will see mostly cloudy skies with temperatures between 24°C and 29°C, and no significant rainfall is anticipated overnight.

Commuters heading out early on Wednesday morning in the forested and hilly parts of southern Ghana should exercise caution. Mist and fog are expected to develop in those areas before dawn, with the potential for reduced visibility on roads.

Drivers are advised to slow down and use appropriate lighting when navigating affected routes.

Conditions at sea are also rough, and maritime operators and fishermen are urged to exercise extra care along Ghana's coast.

Source: YEN.com.gh