Leaked videos from what appears to be GehGeh's private wedding have set Nigerian social media alight

The Nigerian content creator is famous for publicly advising men against marriage and boasting about his four baby mamas

GehGeh had previously slammed TikTok stars Peller and Jarvis for their upcoming wedding, making the leak even more explosive

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Nigerian content creator GehGeh appears to have tied the knot in a secret ceremony, after videos from what looks like his private traditional wedding began circulating on social media.

The leaked footage shows GehGeh and a woman dressed in eye-catching traditional attire, dancing together at what appears to be a lively reception.

Additional clips showing the couple cutting their wedding cake surfaced shortly after, adding weight to the speculation and sending fans into a frenzy.

GehGeh's secret wedding leaves fans dumbfounded

The news has left many of his followers dumbfounded, not least because GehGeh built much of his online brand on the idea that marriage is something men should avoid entirely.

He has repeatedly used his platform to discourage his audience from walking down the aisle, instead promoting the idea of having multiple baby mamas as a lifestyle choice.

He even went as far as criticising fellow content creators Peller and Jarvis for their upcoming wedding, while openly disclosing that he himself has four baby mamas and two additional women expecting his children.

Given all of that, the sight of him in traditional wedding attire has provoked a mix of disbelief, laughter, and pointed commentary from across Nigerian social media.

As of the time of publication, GehGeh had not confirmed or denied the authenticity of the videos.

The video of GehGeh's wedding as being circulated on X(Twitter) is below:

Watch another X(Twitter) video of GehGeh's wedding below:

Reactions to GehGeh's alleged wedding

The comment sections filled up quickly, with fans offering everything from congratulations to sharp-tongued jabs.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

GramNBA commented:

"Geh geh your marriage no go last o. After I don leave my 7yrs relationship, girl wey dey save me for saps days with your werey advice. Chai! And that gal no do me wrong o."

King__Badmus reacted:

"Is a movie set. GehGeh can never get married, no matter what."

azeezibrahim3 commented:

"I don't know maybe the video is real or not, but people should not believe what most of these celebrities are saying online; what they are saying is different from what they are practising."

Caskele commented:

"Seriously, is he still married or divorced? Cos I don't understand how person go dey advice people wey ripe or never ripe for marriage. All those guys eye go don clear now. No do this woman, you go cry tire; he is happily married, happily spending for his own woman. I wonder."

RobinsonSa50866 commented:

"Men don cancel am! I no go class again."

Source: YEN.com.gh