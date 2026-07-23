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Mahama Clears the Air on Tensions With South Africa over Xenophobia
Ghana

Mahama Clears the Air on Tensions With South Africa over Xenophobia

by  Delali Adogla-Bessa
2 min read
  • Ghana has formally written to the AU Commission requesting that xenophobic attacks in South Africa be placed on the agenda of the next AU Summit
  • AU Commission Chairman Mahmoud Ali Youssouf acknowledged the urgent need to table the matter for discussion
  • A special envoy dispatched by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa met with President John Mahama earlier in the week to discuss the matter

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President John Mahama has sought to calm tensions with South Africa amid the tensions of xenophobic rhetoric in the country.

This is as Ghana pushes for the African Union to place the issue of xenophobic attacks against foreign nationals in South Africa on the agenda of the next AU Summit.

President John Mahama, South Africa, xenophobic rhetoric, AU, Ghana
President John Mahama is calming tensions with South Africa amid the xenophobic rhetoric in the country. Credit: Magali Cohen/John Dramani Mahama
Source: Getty Images

Mahama told the press on July 22 that Ghana’s decision to raise the issue was not intended to undermine relations with South Africa but to promote transparency and accountability.

“I told them that Ghana does not harbour any malice against South Africa, but we are raising it so it gives them the platform to explain what they are doing to the world."

Read also

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Mahama said that AU Commission Chairman Mahmoud Ali Youssouf acknowledged the urgency of the matter and agreed it needed to be tabled for continental discussion.

The president noted in a statement on Facebook that earlier in the week, a special envoy dispatched by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived in Accra for direct talks with Ghana's president.

The president described the attacks as a direct contradiction of the principles of African solidarity and the broader push for continental integration, arguing that ignoring the root causes of the violence would not make them disappear.

He highlighted the financial burden Ghana has incurred in evacuating its citizens from South Africa, saying the scale and impact of the attacks warranted continental attention.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Delali Adogla-Bessa avatar

Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.

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John Dramani Mahama
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