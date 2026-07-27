Media personality Captain Smart reportedly cut the sod to mark the start of construction of a community clinic in Gomoa Tarkwa

A video shared on Instagram on July 26, 2026, showed traditional leaders and community members present at the groundbreaking ceremony

The controversial media personality was seen placing a shovel and axe into the ground to signal the official start of the building project

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Ghanaian media personality Captain Smart has taken a significant step towards improving healthcare access in a rural community, cutting the sod to commence construction of the Gomoa Tarkwa Community Clinic.

Captain Smart marks the groundbreaking for Gomoa Tarkwa Community Clinic, a significant step in enhancing healthcare access in the rural area. Image credit: Showbiz Blogger/Facebook

Source: UGC

A video circulating on Instagram, shared by the account showbiz_blogger on July 26, 2026, captured the moment Captain Smart marked the beginning of the construction project.

The footage showed him placing a shovel and axe into the ground, the traditional gesture used to signal that a building project has officially commenced.

Gomoa Tarkwa Community Clinic groundbreaking

The ceremony drew a notable gathering of traditional leaders and community members, who turned out in visible excitement to witness the occasion.

Their presence and enthusiasm underscored the significance of the project for the people of Gomoa Tarkwa, a community that stands to benefit directly from the new health facility.

Captain Smart, who is widely recognised for his outspoken commentary on Ghanaian media, appeared to be spearheading the initiative rather than simply attending in an official or ceremonial capacity.

The video did not provide extensive details about the funding arrangement or the timeline for the clinic's completion, but the groundbreaking itself marked a concrete step forward for the project.

The Gomoa Tarkwa Community Clinic, once completed, is expected to serve residents in the area who currently face limited access to healthcare services.

The Facebook post below contains the video of Captain Smart breaking ground for the construction of the Gomoa Tarkwa Community Hospital.

Captain Smart declares bid to contest NDC primaries

Captain Smart, the outspoken host of Onua TV's Onua Maakye programme, has declared his intention to compete for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) ticket in the Gomoa West parliamentary primaries ahead of the 2028 general elections.

The media personality made the announcement during an interview with social media blogger Tina News GH.

The declaration marks a notable change of direction for Captain Smart, who had earlier reportedly told viewers of his Onua Maakye programme that he planned to enter the race as an independent candidate.

Source: YEN.com.gh