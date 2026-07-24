The FDA closed an unlicensed sachet water production facility in Greater Accra during an enforcement operation

FDA inspectors discovered sachet water producers using algae-contaminated, untreated water, with other facilities lacking UV sterilisation systems entirely

Over two weeks, the FDA's campaign resulted in the temporary closure of 59 facilities across the Accra East and West municipalities

The FDA shut down two unlicensed sachet water production facilities and a cold store in the Greater Accra Region following the discovery of serious food safety and sanitation breaches during a targeted enforcement operation conducted on Wednesday.

The closures are part of a broader, ongoing nationwide compliance campaign by the Authority.

The FDA shut down two unlicensed sachet water production facilities. Credit: FDA

Source: Facebook

Over the preceding two weeks, the exercise resulted in the temporary shutdown of 59 establishments across the Accra East and West municipalities, comprising 44 food manufacturing facilities and more than 15 cold stores found to be operating below required standards.

The FDA released footage from one of the filthiest factories it closed down on Facebook.

Among the most alarming findings, FDA inspectors found that certain sachet water producers were drawing on untreated water visibly contaminated with algae to manufacture drinking water intended for public consumption.

"These unhygienic and unsafe environments and practices pose serious health risks to unsuspecting consumers."

Of other facilities closed down, others were found to be operating without ultraviolet sterilisation systems, meaning the water was being packaged and distributed without any treatment process in place.

Beyond the water facilities, inspectors also documented food products being stored under unhygienic conditions at cold stores, raising further concerns about the safety of goods reaching consumers.

FDA officials described the state of the affected facilities as alarming, despite the fact that operators cooperated with the inspection teams on arrival. Owners of the closed establishments were directed to present themselves to the Authority the following day to assist with ongoing investigations.

The FDA disclosed that at least one additional facility scheduled for inspection could not be closed because its operators had already vacated the premises by the time inspectors arrived.

The Authority expressed suspicion that those operators had received advance notice of the impending visit.

The FDA said the campaign is aimed at enforcing compliance with food safety regulations and safeguarding public health, with further inspections expected to continue across other parts of the country.

KFC branch at Osu, other food joints shut down

YEN.com.gh reported that the FDA temporarily shut down some food service businesses along Oxford Street and in Osu following inspections conducted on July 16, citing the absence of valid Food Hygiene Permits.

Among the businesses shut down was the KFC branch at Osu.

Source: YEN.com.gh