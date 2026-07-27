Shatta Wale reignited his long-running feud with Stonebwoy during an appearance on The Honest Bunch podcast

The dancehall artist made a striking claim about how Stonebwoy used to address him in their early days

He also made bold remarks about why he believes Stonebwoy still cannot go toe-to-toe with him today

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Ghanaian dancehall artist Shatta Wale has reignited his long-running feud with Stonebwoy, dropping "daddy" claims and fear talk during a recent appearance on The Honest Bunch podcast.

Shatta Wale reignites his feud with Stonebwoy with bold "daddy" claims and fear talk. Image credit: Honest Bunch/Stonebwoy.

Source: Twitter

The rivalry between the two dancehall stars is one of the fiercest in Ghana's music industry, dating back almost a decade to when Stonebwoy first broke into the scene under Samini's Highgrade Family.

What started as an underlying industry rivalry has since spilt into diss tracks, public jabs and repeated on-air confrontations, with both men trading claims over who owns the dancehall throne in Ghana.

The feud has cooled and flared up again multiple times over the years, including moments where Shatta Wale publicly called for unity, only for fresh comments like this one to draw the battle lines all over again.

Shatta Wale makes "daddy" claim about Stonebwoy

Speaking on The Honest Bunch podcast, Shatta Wale opened up about how his relationship with Stonebwoy started long before their rivalry became public, making a claim about what Stonebwoy used to call him back then.

He said:

"My first room I rented, he used to call me daddy and all that. But when he started getting into the media and people started saying you have talent than Shatta Wale, you are even better than Shatta Wale."

He also indicated that Stonebwoy's growing influence in the media changed the dynamic between them over time.

Pushed on whether he still has any issues with Stonebwoy today, Shatta Wale made a bold claim of his own:

"I'm cool with him, but you know he can't watch me. He will fall down. My spirit is too big for him."

The X video of Shatta Wale claiming Stonebwoy used to call him Daddy is below.

Ghanaians react to Shatta Wale's comments about Stonebwoy

The comments were split, with some accusing Shatta Wale of being fixated on Stonebwoy and others defending his account of how the rivalry started.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments from the post.

MTCN wrote:

"Nigerians talking about Ghana music just be funny, and the Bhim fans in the comments makes it more funnier. Y'all don't know anything about Ghana music, and Bhim fans are just liars. Stonebwoy is Shatta Wale's boy. He has been following Shatta Wale up and down; everybody knows."

Nicholas Wazasky McDaniels Del said:

"So why can't Wale use that precious moment to rise up and promote his career instead of trying to paint Stonebwoy black like he always do."

Hör auf mit dem Unsinn indicated:

"Upon we seeing what happened between himself and Stonebwoy at the FIFA fundraising event, Kuntusman still had the nerves to spew lies about Stonebwoy in Nigeria."

Kuky added:

"Samini is Shatta Wale's classmate in music. Stonebwoy was following Shatta Wale and learning from him. There is a post from Stonebwoy saying he wanna be like Bandana when he grows up."

K_Frimpong noted:

"When this guy goes to interview, he's always talking about Stone, while Stone dey talk about personal stuff and promote his shows. What kind of obsession is this oh."

Kofi Abban's rare gift to Shatta Wale

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale bowed emotionally to oil tycoon Kofi Amoa-Abban after receiving a black Ferrari as a gift.

The Rigworld Group CEO praised Shatta Wale's influence on entertainment and endorsed his upcoming ShattaFestUK concert, set for August 1 in London.

Influencer Bongo Ideas captured the emotional exchange live, including Abban's promise to join Shatta Wale on stage at Copthall Playing Fields.

Source: YEN.com.gh