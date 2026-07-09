The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly announced the two-day sanitation exercise on July 10 and 11, 2026, covering private and public institutions across the metropolis

All trading and commercial activities in the Central Business District will remain closed on Saturday until the clean-up concludes at noon

Commercial vehicle operators received a ban on vehicular movement on Saturday for the duration of the exercise

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The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has directed all shops, offices, markets and commercial operators to suspend activities during a two-day sanitation exercise scheduled for July 10 and July 11, in line with a government declaration.

On Friday, private and public institutions are required to conduct a clean-up of their operational areas and immediate surroundings between 6:00 am and 10:00 am, with all premises to remain closed until the exercise concludes.

Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly Closes Shops and Bans Traffic for 2-Day Sanitation Exercise

Source: Facebook

A statement on Facebook from the KMA said the Saturday exercise will run longer, from 6:00 am to 12:00 pm, and will span the broader Kumasi Metropolis.

Key areas targeted in the clean-up exercise

The KMA identified several specific locations for the Saturday exercise, including:

Alabar

The Boss FM to Otumfuo Roundabout corridor

Asem Astroturf

Yalewa Zongo

M/A Zion School area in Maïo

These locations form part of the assembly's focus zones for the general clean-up.

All trading and commercial activity within the Central Business District is to remain suspended on Saturday until the exercise ends.

Commercial vehicle operators have also been put on notice that no vehicular movement will be permitted on Saturday morning for the duration of the clean-up.

The KMA urged all residents of Kumasi to take part in the sanitation exercise and contribute to its success.

The assembly framed participation as a collective responsibility, appealing broadly to the public rather than limiting the call to specific groups or institutions.

Source: YEN.com.gh