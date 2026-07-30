Serwaa Amihere fired back at an X user who attributed a fabricated statement to her following a recent interview about her legal career

The false quote, posted by a user called Bra Mike, claimed Serwaa became a lawyer after enduring childhood maltreatment, defilement, and false accusations

The broadcast journalist and lawyer did not hold back in her response, publicly calling out the user for misrepresenting her words

Lawyer and broadcast journalist Serwaa Amihere has strongly rebuked an X user for falsely attributing a statement to her following a recent interview about why she chose to pursue a career in law.

Serwaa Amihere fires back at an X user for fabricating a quote about her law career. Image credit: Serwaa Amihere.

Source: Instagram

Serwaa was called to the Ghana Bar in October 2025, becoming a barrister and solicitor of the Supreme Court of Ghana, a milestone that has kept her career in law firmly in the spotlight alongside her broadcasting work.

The latest incident is not the first time she has had to publicly correct a narrative built around her online.

Serwaa Amihere descends on X user

An X user known as Bra Mike shared a post claiming to quote Serwaa's reasons for becoming a lawyer, attributing an emotional account of childhood mistreatment and injustice to her.

The post read, in part:

"I didn't become a lawyer because it was prestigious. I became one because I knew what injustice felt like. As a young girl, I endured what no child should ever have to endure, maltreatment, defilement, false accusations, humiliation, and countless moments where my voice was ignored."

Reacting to the viral post, Serwaa dismissed the quote as fabricated, accusing the user of misrepresenting her remarks from the video he referenced.

She wrote:

"You're a big fool. Is that what I said in the video you posted?"

The X post in which Serwaa Amihere claps back at Bra Mike for attributing a fabricated quote to her is below.

Ghanaians react to Serwaa Amihere's sharp response

The comments were divisive, with some Ghanaians defending Serwaa's decision to call out the user directly, while others felt she should have taken legal action as a lawyer instead of resorting to insults.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments from the post.

NaaOn_gh indicated:

"A lawyer telling someone he’s a big fool lol ok we see say now insults on this app is normal"

Costa added:

"Using such word against someone with your influence makes your personality far below belt That's why our so called personalities like you don't deserve that status"

Duke of Chelsea wrote:

"That insult came from your gut. He deserved it."

PPB said:

"This insult came from a place of shock and disgust."

Klin Autos indicated:

"I like your new energy. When you're silent for too long, the fools think you're one of them."

ABAN added:

"Please ma'am, you forgot to spell the 'big' in capital letters."

Pee Smoke commented:

"Serwaa, don't mind them, they just want to worry you herh."

Serwaa Amihere's Supreme Court appearance ordeal

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Serwaa Amihere reportedly faced questions from Supreme Court judges about appearing before them without a senior present during her first appearance at the court.

She was moving an application at the time and was accompanied by another junior lawyer who had been admitted to the Bar a year earlier.

Despite the query, the media personality went ahead and moved her application, celebrating it as a significant milestone in her fresh law career.

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Source: YEN.com.gh