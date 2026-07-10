Ghana Meteorological Agency released its morning weather forecast for Friday, July 10, 2026

GMet warned of thunderstorms and rain across northern Ghana, with mist and fog reducing visibility in the south

Sunshine is expected to return for most parts of the country as the day progresses, though storm risks remain

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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued its morning weather forecast for Friday, July 10, 2026, warning of thunderstorms and rain across parts of northern Ghana while mist and fog are expected to cut visibility in the south.

GMet said thunderstorm activity with accompanying rainfall will persist over northern Ghana during the morning hours.

The GMet issues its weather uupdate for July 10, 2026, warning of thunderstorms in some areas. Photo credit: Yiu Yu Ho & sarayut Thaneerat/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

In the southern parts of the country, mist and fog patches are set to reduce visibility, with slight rainfall also anticipated in those areas.

Despite the unsettled morning conditions, GMet indicated that brief spells of sunshine are likely to develop across most of the country as the day advances.

However, the agency cautioned that the improved conditions will not be uniform.

Thunderstorms and rain of varying intensities remain likely over parts of the coastal belt, the middle zone, the transition belt and the northern sector as the day progresses.

Residents in affected areas, particularly those travelling through northern Ghana or low-visibility zones in the south, are advised to exercise caution during the morning hours.

Read the morning weather update from the GMet on X below:

Areas in Accra for General Cleaning Day

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's government scheduled a two-day national flood aftermath cleanup exercise across 104 locations in Greater Accra for July 10 and 11, 2026.

Authorities directed shops, markets and non-essential businesses in the seven flood-affected regions to close from 6:00 am to 1:00 pm on both days.

The exercise will target choked drains, accumulated refuse and damaged public spaces across dozens of communities and districts in Greater Accra.

Source: YEN.com.gh