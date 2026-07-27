Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa confirmed Ghana's mission in The Hague is actively engaging Dutch authorities over the detained MP

MP Kwame Ohene Frimpong has been held in the Netherlands since his arrest at Schiphol Airport in May over money-laundering and romance scam allegations

Ablakwa personally visited the legislator during an official trip to the Netherlands and later raised the matter with the Dutch Minister for Justice and Security

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has confirmed that the Ghanaian government is extending consular assistance to Kwame Ohene Frimpong, the Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North, who remains in detention in the Netherlands after being arrested on allegations of money laundering and romance scam-related offences.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, July 27, 2026, Mr Ablakwa said Ghana's diplomatic mission in The Hague had been engaged with Dutch authorities, the MP's family and his legal representatives since his detention began.

Ghana Providing Consular Aid to MP Kwame Ohene Frimpong Held in Netherlands

Source: Facebook

"Following his detention, our mission in The Hague has taken up the matter and is offering consular assistance to the Honourable Member of Parliament. They are coordinating with his family and his legal representatives as well as relevant Dutch authorities to ensure that he is treated in accordance with internationally recognised standards and that his rights are not violated," he said.

Frimpong was arrested at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam on May 8, 2026.

The minister disclosed that he personally visited the MP while on an official trip to the Netherlands the following month.

"I can confirm that on the 24th of May 2026, I personally paid the Honourable MP a consular visit in The Hague. I also noted that he was doing quite well when I engaged him. I also had the opportunity of interacting with his lawyer during my consular visit to The Hague," Mr Ablakwa said.

The minister also revealed that he raised Frimpong's case directly with Dutch Minister for Justice and Security David van Weel during a courtesy call on July 21, 2026.

Ashanti Minister speaks on OK Frimpong's detention

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, shut down attempts to link him to the arrest of Frimpong.

After a Facebook user, Hajia Halima TabarakAllah, posted on May 13, 2026, demanding that the Minister clarify whether he was on with the MP on the trip that got him detained.

Amoakohene took to his Facebook page to dismiss the accusations as a desperate attempt by political opponents to deflect attention from their own internal issues.

He admitted he was on the flight, but said other members of parliament affiliated with the New Patriotic Party were also with the embattled legislator in Europe.

Source: YEN.com.gh