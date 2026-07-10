President John Mahama ran into an accident scene while in his convoy on the morning of July 10.

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What followed sparked some debate online because of the president's conduct.

President John Mahama's actions at an accident scene have sparked some debate online. Credit: John Dramani Mahama/DESMOND KWANDE

Source: Getty Images

Video from the scene shared on X showed that the president had gotten out of his vehicle seemingly to check on victims of the crash on the Burma Camp bypass road.

This sparked a debate which centred around the president's show of empathy versus the massive security risk of him being out in the open.

Reaction to Mahama at accident scene

The bulk of the reactions praised the president for his gesture at the accident scene, with some going so far as to say he deserved a new presidential term, something Mahama has kicked against.

"How can you not love this man. We had better appreciate him, Ghanaians, because we won't get a President like Mahama again after he leaves for a very long time."

"I know some people will be insulted. And I’m not being political. But truthfully, this man really deserves one more term."

However, more cynical observers felt the president was just doing this for optics, with one person tagging the moment "settings and twatis".

Source: YEN.com.gh