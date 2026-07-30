The Kristo Asafo Mission published financial records showing expenditure of more than GH¢1 million towards Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's 40-day observance

The church released the documents in direct response to former MP Sarah Adwoa Safo's claims that she alone funded all expenses for the memorial event

The dispute is the latest flashpoint in an escalating disagreement over the funeral and burial arrangements of the late Kantanka Group founder

The Kristo Asafo Mission of Ghana has published receipts and expenditure records in a direct challenge to claims made by former Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament Sarah Adwoa Safo, who publicly stated that she personally funded all costs associated with the late Apostle Prof. Emeritus Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's 40-day observance.

Kristo Asafo Mission releases receipts to counter Adwoa Safo's 40-day finances claims. Image credit: Adwoa Safo, Kristo Asafo Mission

Source: Facebook

Documents circulating on social media detail payments made by the church across a wide range of services connected to the event.

These include media publicity, event branding, printing, security, protocol, transportation, venue preparation, sanitation and furniture rentals.

The records also show that a substantial donation was made to support the late Apostle's family and children during the observance period, with the total expenditure exceeding GH¢1 million.

Kristo Asafo Mission disputes Adwoa Safo's assertions

The church maintained that the released records demonstrate it played a significant financial role in organising the memorial, directly contradicting Adwoa Safo's public position that she was the sole financier of the entire occasion.

The dispute represents the most recent development in a wider and increasingly public disagreement over the handling of Apostle Kwadwo Safo's funeral.

The late Apostle founded both the Kristo Asafo Mission and the Kantanka Group, and his passing has triggered a bitter divide between factions of the family and the church over burial and funeral arrangements.

Supporters of the church argued that the financial documents settle the question of who bore the costs of the observance.

At the time of writing, neither Adwoa Safo nor any representative acting on her behalf had issued a public response to the documents.

Many Ghanaians following the dispute expressed disappointment at the manner in which the disagreements have played out in public, with calls for the Kantanka family to seek an amicable resolution away from social media and press scrutiny.

The X post of the receipt from Kristo Asafo is below.

Adwoa Safo accused of withholding father's body

Earlier, YEN.com.gh detailed the ongoing family dispute surrounding Apostle Kwadwo Safo, specifically accusations against former Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo regarding the custody of her father's body and a GH¢3.7 million demand for burial arrangements.

As tensions rise, the family's loss was compounded by allegations of financial demands that have stalled final funeral preparations, leaving many Ghanaians intrigued by the unfolding drama and its implications for the esteemed Kristo Asafo Mission.

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Source: YEN.com.gh