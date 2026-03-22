A supporter of President John Mahama has hilariously threatened him if he does not seek a third term as president

Ghana's laws state that a person shall not be elected to serve more than two terms as President of Ghana

Mahama has not indicated that he will be seeking a third term in office despite his popularity following his return to power

Some of President John Mahama's supporters would love it if he ran for a third term because of the perceived economic turnaround.

During a recent tour of the Bono East Region, Mahama responded to a citizen who called on him to contest again for the presidency after completing his tenure.

President Mahama deals with supporter who want's him to run for a second term. Credit: John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

A large crowd had gathered at the location, and an elderly man was heard loudly shouting:

"Mr President, go again! Go and contest again, because if you don't, I will take you to court!"

In response, Mahama, who was seated in his car, smiled broadly and said "I have heard you," while continuing to wave at the public as his vehicle moved away.

The man later explained that he wanted the president to contest again so he could continue his good work.

Ghana's laws state that a person shall not be elected to serve more than two terms as President of Ghana.

The Mahama administration has not made any indication that the president intends to seek a third term.

Government spokesperson argues for expanded presidential terms

In October, the Deputy Presidential Spokesperson Shamima Muslim suggested that it was time for a serious discussion about changing Ghana’s presidential term limits or length.

Muslim believes the current four-year mandate is not enough for any meaningful change.

Deputy Presidential Spokesperson Shamima Muslim wants a discussion about changing Ghana’s presidential term limits

Source: Facebook

She told TV3 the four-year term is wholly insufficient given the rigours of the election cycle.

“Expensive elections that begin and start upon the end of another election don’t look like a practical way of managing your very scarce resources."

“Year one is literally spent making appointments. By year two, even in year one, people are already talking about who leads which political party and who takes over from which political party."

While acknowledging fears that extending term limits could enable abuse of power, Muslim suggested that creative constitutional adjustments could safeguard democratic accountability.

The leading contenders to replace Mahama

In the race to replace Mahama, pollsters and analysts have culled names expected to feature prominently in the governing party's flagbearer race.

Drawing on polling data from Global InfoAnalytics, the five leading candidates in the race are Haruna Iddrisu, the current education minister; Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the NDC national chairman; Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson; Julius Debrah, the current chief of staff; and Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

Eric Opoku speaks on NDC flagbearership links

YEN.com.gh also reported that the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Eric Opoku, had left the door open to contesting to become the NDC flagbearer.

Despite his acknowledgement, Opoku also stated that he remained focused on his current mandate as a minister.

Source: YEN.com.gh