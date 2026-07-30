President John Mahama marked 34 years of marriage to First Lady Lordina Mahama with a public tribute on Facebook

Mahama described Lordina as a central figure in his personal life, going beyond the role of a spouse

The anniversary message from the Ghanaian president drew attention to the first family's long-standing union

President John Mahama has celebrated his wedding anniversary with a moving message to his wife, Lordina.

The first family have been together for 34 years.

Mahama Celebrates 34th Wedding Anniversary With Touching Message to Lordina: “My Anchor”

Source: Facebook

In Mahama's message on Facebook, he described her as an anchor to him.

"Thirty-four years and still growing stronger. You’ve been a mother, my anchor, and my friend all rolled into one."

"I love you, and a happy 34th anniversary to us, Lordina."

Mahama and his wife have been together as a married couple since July 29, 1992.

The president and his wife have five children: Shafik Mahama, Shahid Mahama, Sharaf Mahama, Jesse Mahama and Farida Mahama.

He has in the past told the story of how he met Lordina during his National Service at Ghanasco.

He shared how their early connection at the school eventually blossomed into a long-lasting marriage, which got the students cheering.

Lordina Mahama shares moment with Vivian Jill

YEN.com.gh reported that Lordina Mahama shared a moment with Vivian Jill Lawrence at the National Prayers and Thanksgiving celebration in 2025.

The First Lady of the country exchanged pleasantries with the celebrated Kumawood actress as she and President Mahama exited the event at the UPSA.

Lordina Mahama and Vivian Jill Lawrence's encounter at the National Prayers and Thanksgiving celebration garnered many reactions from Ghanaians.

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Source: YEN.com.gh