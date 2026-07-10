Ajagurajah addressed Abu Trica's wife during a TikTok live session on Thursday, July 9, 2026, the same day Abu Trica was extradited to the United States

The bishop claimed there are spiritual forces angry at Abu Trica and said following his directions could give the embattled man a 60% chance of release

Ajagurajah refused to announce the name of the person; however, he also warned that a man in the Northern Region would soon be picked up by the FBI

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Bishop Ajagurajah has stepped into the Abu Trica extradition saga with a spiritual intervention, delivering a deep message to the Ghanaian socialite's wife hours after he was flown to the United States on July 9, 2026.

Ajagurajah sends a deep spiritual message to Abu Trica's wife after extradition to the US over a romance scam on Thursday, July 9, 2026. Image credit: Ajagurajah Movement, Abu Trica

Source: Facebook

Abu Trica had spent months contesting an extradition request from the US over alleged fraud-related offences. The High Court granted him bail at GH¢30 million in April 2026 following an extended period in custody, but that legal battle ultimately came to an end when he was extradited on Thursday.

Speaking during a TikTok live session that same day, Ajagurajah directed his remarks squarely at the wife, urging her not to lose hope.

He spoke in parable, saying her husband would eventually call her, and when that moment comes, she should ask him to point her towards a specific place where she can offer thanks and make an apology on his behalf.

"If Abu Trica's wife is listening to me, she shouldn't give up soon," Ajagurajah said.

"Your husband will call you, and when he does, tell him, I said he should show you a place to go and thank someone and also apologise on his behalf, and after that the case will be made a foolish case."

He went on to explain the spiritual basis of his concern, claiming that certain forces tied to Abu Trica are furious with him.

"There are some things around Abu Trica that are angry at him, and they are saying they would take everything he has because they gave it to him," he added.

He put the likelihood of a positive outcome at 60% should his directions be followed.

Beyond Abu Trica's situation, Ajagurajah issued a separate warning, claiming that a man in the Northern Region would soon find himself in the crosshairs of American law enforcement and would be picked up by the FBI.

Watch Ajagurajah deliver his spiritual message during the TikTok live session below:

Reactions to Ajagurajah's Abu Trica's spiritual directions

The live session drew a wave of comments from followers, with opinions split between scepticism and support.

@Sasraku wrote:

"Masa, this is not the directions"

@Akousa Serwaa's lastborn said:

"🙏❤️Why didn't you stop them from taking him away"

@Shiva 🧘🏿 commented:

"Abu Trica's family should know that when you're dealing with court cases, you have to put in more spiritual works cause you have no idea about the outcome if you just sit and wait for final judgment"

Abu Trica's lawyer speaks after extradition

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Abu Trica's lawyer, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, spoke after reports of his extradition.

In a video, he accused the State of deliberately denying his client access to family, counsel, and his son throughout his detention.

Source: YEN.com.gh