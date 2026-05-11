A devastating head-on collision between a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter bus and a private car at Odumase has claimed four lives

Emergency services rushed survivors to the Konongo-Odumase Government Hospital and Hope Care Hospital for urgent treatment

Local authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, which is believed to have been caused by a dangerous overtaking manoeuvre

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A devastating road traffic accident at Odumase on the Accra–Kumasi Highway has resulted in the deaths of four individuals and left numerous others with significant injuries.

According to a publication sighted on GhanaWeb, the incident occurred in the Asante Akyem Central Municipality, near the Rider Iron and Steel Company, on Monday, May 11, 2026.

A fatal head-on collision claims four lives at Odumasi off the Accra-Kumasi Highway. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The collision involved a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter bus, carrying the registration number GE 6024-22, and a private motor car.

At the time of the incident, the Sprinter was travelling from Accra towards Kumasi, while the private vehicle was moving in the opposite direction.

Initial reports suggest the crash was triggered when one of the motorists attempted a dangerous overtaking manoeuvre, leading to a direct head-on impact.

Emergency services rush survivors to local hospitals

The force of the collision was so severe that four people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Paramedics and emergency responders worked quickly to provide aid to the survivors, many of whom were in critical condition.

“Several survivors who sustained severe and life-threatening injuries were rushed to the Konongo-Odumasi Government Hospital for emergency treatment," the report indicated.

Other casualties were taken to Hope Care Hospital to receive urgent medical attention.

The remains of those who lost their lives have been transported to the Yawkwei Steward Mortuary for preservation and formal identification.

Meanwhile, local police have launched an investigation to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the crash.

Traffic on the busy Accra-Kumasi Highway was temporarily disrupted as recovery teams cleared the wreckage of the mangled vehicles from the carriageway.

Source: YEN.com.gh