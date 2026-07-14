A fatal road traffic accident on the Kumasi-Accra Highway at Juaso Three-Lane on July 13 left three people dead at the scene

The collision involved a clinker-laden Shackman F3000 truck and a Dongfeng Van, with 18 persons caught up in the crash

Fifteen survivors were rushed to Juaso Government Hospital for treatment after members of the public rescued them

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Three people have died and fifteen others sustained injuries after a truck and a van collided on the Kumasi-Accra Highway at Juaso Three-Lane, on Monday, 13 July 2026.

The accident occurred at approximately 09:39 hrs and involved a truck loaded with clinker and a van.

3 Dead, 15 Injured After Truck and Van Collide on Kumasi-Accra Highway

Source: Facebook

A total of 18 persons were caught up in the collision. Two males and one female were confirmed dead at the scene, while the remaining 15 suffered varying degrees of injury.

Before emergency services arrived, members of the public intervened to rescue the two drivers and 13 of the injured, transporting them to Juaso Government Hospital for urgent treatment.

In a statement on Facebook, the fire service said a joint rescue team from the Konongo-Odumase Fire Station and the Juaso Fire Station responded to the emergency call and retrieved the three bodies from the scene. The deceased were subsequently handed over to the Juaso Police.

The Shackman F3000 truck sustained partial damage to its cowl, while the Dongfeng Van suffered far more extensive destruction, with both the windscreen and engine compartment destroyed.

No further information on the cause of the collision or the condition of the hospitalised victims had been released at the time of publication.

The Accra-Kumasi road is notorious for the consistent spate of road crashes on it.

Source: YEN.com.gh