The Ghana Meteorological Agency has issued a weather forecast for Monday, July 27, 2026, covering both southern and northern Ghana

Several southern towns including Koforidua, Akim Oda, and Kete Krachi face the possibility of thunderstorms with rain this afternoon

GMet has also cautioned mariners and coastal residents as the state of the sea has been classified as rough

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued a weather advisory for Monday, July 27, 2026, warning of thunderstorms, rain, and rough sea conditions affecting parts of the country later in the day.

The forecast covers both southern and northern Ghana, with varying conditions expected across different towns and regions throughout the afternoon and evening.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency warns of thunderstorms in Accra, Koforidua, Takoradi and others this afternoon, July 27, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Thunderstorms and rain expected across southern Ghana

In the southern half of the country, GMet indicated that sunshine and cloud cover will alternate throughout the day.

Towns including Aflao, Anloga, Accra, Kasoa, Winneba, Ho, and Kwahu Tafo are expected to experience variably cloudy skies.

Residents in Cape Coast, Takoradi, and Axim should prepare for rainfall, while those in Koforidua, Akim Oda, and Kete Krachi face the prospect of thunderstorms accompanied by rain from the afternoon into the evening.

In contrast, Kumasi, Obuasi, Tarkwa, and Sefwi Bekwai are forecast to enjoy sunny intervals.

Northern Ghana to see late-evening thunderstorms

Conditions are considerably drier across the northern half of Ghana, where sunny intervals are expected to dominate for much of the day.

Towns including Atebubu, Ejura, Kintampo, Goaso, Sunyani, Techiman, Sampa, Yendi, Tamale, Bole, Damongo, Bolgatanga, Nalerigu, Wa, and Jirapa are all forecast to experience bright spells.

However, GMet cautioned that late-evening thunderstorms remain possible over some northern locations as conditions change after dark.

The agency also warned that the state of the sea is currently rough, urging coastal communities and those at sea to exercise caution.

The GMet advised the general public to drive carefully given the anticipated weather conditions.

Read the afternoon weather update from the GMet on X below:

GMet's earlier weather update for today

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Meteorological Agency issued a morning weather alert for Monday, July 27, 2026.

Coastal, forest, and mountainous areas in southern Ghana faced fog, mist, and possible light rain in the morning.

Thunderstorms or heavy rain were forecast to develop over the Transition and Northern Sectors by late afternoon.

Source: YEN.com.gh