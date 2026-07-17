YEN.com.gh looks at the Global Firepower ranking for armies on the continent, which offers a data-driven assessment of military strength.

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Global Firepower's 2026 Military Strength Ranking weighs manpower, equipment, logistics, and financial resources to produce a comparative “Power Index.”

Global Firepower has a Military Strength Ranking, placing 145 nations under the microscope across a broad range of conventional defence criteria.

List Of The Strongest Armies In Africa: Ghana Falls Behind Some Surprising Nations

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The annual index scores each country using what the organisation describes as an "in-house formula," drawing on approximately 60 distinct measures to generate a PowerIndex score for every nation assessed.

How is the Global Firepower Ranking Calculated?

The methodology covers troop numbers, military hardware and equipment, national financial standing, and access to key natural resources, while also factoring in geographic considerations. Crucially, nuclear capabilities are excluded from the calculation entirely, meaning a country's atomic arsenal plays no part in its final score. Overall, the top three countries were the US, Russia and China.

Geography, logistics infrastructure, and energy independence are among the additional elements weighed alongside the more conventional military indicators, giving the ranking a broader scope than a straightforward count of soldiers and weapons.

How Reliable Is the Global Firepower Index?

Despite its wide circulation, the ranking carries notable caveats. Two industry experts who previously spoke to Business Insider indicated that the list holds limited value as a serious analytical tool, citing the secretive and complex nature of military operations as a fundamental obstacle to accurate external assessment.

Military analysts have long noted that raw numbers of troops or tanks rarely capture true combat effectiveness, coalition capabilities, intelligence assets, or battlefield experience; all factors that shape real-world military outcomes but resist easy quantification.

Global Firepower itself does not claim the index to be definitive. The organisation acknowledges the inherent difficulty in measuring military power from publicly available data and frames the ranking as a comparative overview rather than a precise hierarchy.

In this report, we highlight the top African militaries that made the ranking.

List of the Strongest African Armies

#19 Egypt – Africa's top-ranked military, backed by a large standing army, sizable air force, and steady defense spending tied to its strategic position along the Suez Canal. #27 Algeria – A heavily equipped force with large stocks of Russian-origin armor, artillery, and air defense systems, reflecting decades of investment in territorial defense. #33 Nigeria – Africa's most populous nation fields one of the continent's larger armies, focused heavily on counter-insurgency operations against groups like Boko Haram. #40 South Africa – A well-rounded, professional force with the continent's most developed defense-industrial base, including domestic arms manufacturing. #47 Ethiopia – A large land force shaped by internal conflicts (including the Tigray war) and regional tensions in the Horn of Africa. #56 Morocco – A modernising military with growing air and land capabilities, shaped in part by its long-running presence in Western Sahara. #59 Angola – Sizable ground forces built up from its long civil war era, with significant armor holdings. #64 Democratic Republic of the Congo – A large but under-resourced military stretched thin by ongoing conflicts in the country's east. #66 Sudan – Forces are significantly affected by the ongoing civil war between the army and the Rapid Support Forces. #79 Tunisia – A smaller force focused on internal security and counter-terrorism along its borders with Libya and Algeria. #80 Libya – Military capacity remains fragmented and diminished due to years of civil conflict and divided governance. #84 Kenya – A regionally active force, notably contributing to AU peacekeeping missions in Somalia. #85 Chad – A battle-tested military due to frequent involvement in regional counter-terrorism operations in the Sahel. #89 Tanzania – A moderate-sized force with modest but steadily maintained land and air components. #92 Mozambique – A smaller force that has faced significant strain from the insurgency in Cabo Delgado. #105 Zimbabwe – Limited modern equipment, with capability constrained by economic difficulties. #107 Uganda – An experienced force with extensive peacekeeping deployment history in the region. #108 Ivory Coast – A modest army maintaining internal stability post-conflict. #111 Zambia – A smaller, defensively oriented force. #112 Ghana – Known more for peacekeeping contributions than large-scale combat capability. #113 South Sudan – One of the world's youngest militaries, shaped by ongoing internal instability. #117 Republic of the Congo – A modest force with limited equipment diversity. #119 Eritrea – A large per-capita force relative to population, shaped by prolonged tension with neighbours. #120 Niger – Focused on counter-insurgency amid Sahel instability. #122 Namibia – A small, defensively postured military. #123 Mauritania – Modest capabilities focused on Sahel counter-terrorism cooperation. #126 Senegal – A moderate force known for peacekeeping contributions. #127 Burkina Faso – Heavily engaged in ongoing counter-insurgency operations against jihadist groups. #130 Botswana – A small, well-organized defense force. #131 Madagascar – Minimal conventional capability, oriented toward internal security. #132 Gabon – A small force focused on domestic stability. #137 Somalia – Still rebuilding after decades of state collapse and ongoing conflict with al-Shabaab. #138 Benin – A modest force increasingly focused on counter-terrorism near its northern border. #140 Sierra Leone – Small post-civil-war force, largely non-expeditionary. #141 Liberia – Limited capability, still recovering institutionally from past civil conflicts. #143 Central African Republic – Among the least-equipped forces on the list, with instability limiting cohesion.

Source: YEN.com.gh