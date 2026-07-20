The Ghana Meteorological Agency issued a forecast for Monday, July 20, warning of mist, fog, and reduced visibility in coastal and hilly areas

GMet warned that thunderstorms and rain were expected to hit parts of the northern, middle, and transition sectors by late afternoon

The forecast comes as Ghana's 2026 rainy season has already caused devastating flooding that killed 34 people and displaced over 91,000

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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued its morning forecast for Monday, July 20, 2026, warning residents in several parts of the country to prepare for thunderstorms, rain, and reduced visibility throughout the day.

GMet stated that mist and fog would affect coastal, hilly, and forest areas during the morning hours, limiting visibility in some locations.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency issues its July 20, 2026, weather forecast and lists areas to likely to face thunderstorms. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The agency also noted that parts of the extreme northern sector could experience thunderstorms and rain in the morning.

As the day progresses, GMet said most of the country would see sunshine mixed with cloud cover. However, by late afternoon and into the evening, thunderstorms and rain are forecast for parts of the middle, transition, and northern sectors.

Residents in those zones are advised to take precautions ahead of the expected downpours.

The agency added that relatively cool temperatures are anticipated during the early morning and evening periods.

June 29 flooding claims 34 lives in Ghana

The forecast arrives against a backdrop of an unusually destructive rainy season. The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) confirmed that 34 people lost their lives across Ghana following severe flooding on June 29, 2026.

The Ministry for the Interior and NADMO officials described the torrential downpour as one of the heaviest ever recorded in the country's history.

At least seven people remain missing, and more than 91,000 individuals were displaced nationwide as a result of the disaster.

Authorities have attributed the scale of the destruction partly to poor spatial planning, which has left many communities exposed and vulnerable to flooding when heavy rains occur.

Read the morning weather forecast from the GMet on X below:

Mahama orders GH¢300 million to tackle flooding

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Mahama had directed the immediate release of GH¢300 million from the Contingency Fund to support victims of the Accra floods.

The funds were split equally, with GH¢150 million allocated for urgent assistance to affected communities.

The President also ordered the deployment of security personnel to assist NADMO in ongoing rescue operations.

Source: YEN.com.gh