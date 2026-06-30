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Ghana Flood Crisis: Mahama Orders GH¢300 Million Emergency Response Package
Politics

Ghana Flood Crisis: Mahama Orders GH¢300 Million Emergency Response Package

by  Salifu Bagulube Moro
2 min read
  • President John Mahama has directed the immediate release of GH¢300 million from the Contingency Fund to support victims of the Accra floods
  • The funds will be split equally, with GH¢150 million allocated for urgent assistance to affected communities
  • The President has also ordered the deployment of security personnel to assist NADMO in ongoing rescue operations

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President John Dramani Mahama has directed the immediate release of GHS 300 million from the Contingency Fund to address severe flooding affecting Accra and other parts of southern Ghana.

According to a statement from the Presidency on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, the funds will be evenly split between emergency relief and long-term flood prevention measures.

President John Mahama, GH¢300 million, Contingency Fund, support victims of the Accra floods, flooding in Accra
President John Mahama orders the release of GH¢300 million to tackle flooding in Accra. Photo credit: John Dramami Mahama/Facebook.
Source: Facebook

Of the total amount, GH¢150 million has been allocated for urgent support to individuals and communities affected by the disaster, while the remaining GH¢150 million will be used to finance mitigation projects aimed at reducing the risk of future flooding.

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The directive follows hours of unusually heavy rainfall which triggered widespread flooding in several parts of Accra and surrounding communities in the southern sector.

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President Mahama has also ordered the deployment of personnel from the Ghana Armed Forces and the Ghana Police Service to support the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and other security agencies in ongoing rescue and relief operations across the capital.

Earlier today, the President undertook an aerial tour of the affected areas to assess the extent of the damage.

He subsequently announced a series of interventions aimed at safeguarding residents and preventing further flooding.

The statement was signed by Felix Kwakye Ofosu, MP, Spokesperson to the President and Minister for Government Communications

Read the statement from the presidency on Facebook below:

.Bawumia expresses sympathy to flood victims

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia had expressed sympathy to thousands of Ghanaians affected by recent flooding, offering prayers to victims and their families

He urged citizens to comply with government directives and cooperate with emergency authorities responding to the crisis.

Read also

Accra floods: Methodist Church opens doors to shelter displaced residents as rains ravage capital

He also called on relevant agencies to intensify relief efforts, expressing confidence that the nation will overcome the challenge through unity.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Salifu Bagulube Moro avatar

Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.

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John Dramani Mahama
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