Champion Benito has officially signed with Original 91.9 FM and Original TV GH after his high-profile departure from Top Radio 103.1 FM

The popular Ghanaian sports broadcaster's move was confirmed by media insider Offei Wonuanie on Wednesday, August 12

Benito is a two-time Foklex Media Award winner for Foreign Sports Presenter of the Year in the Greater Accra region

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Ghanaian sports broadcaster Benjamin Okyere, widely known as Champion Benito, has found a new home at Original 91.9 FM and Original TV GH, just one day after his exit from Top Radio 103.1 FM and Top TV Ghana made waves across the local media industry.

Popular sports presenter Champion Benito joins Original FM/TV after quitting Top Radio in Accra. Image credit: ChampionBenito

Source: Facebook

Media insider and Freedom Radio presenter Offei Wonuanie confirmed the move on Wednesday, August 12, sharing an official welcome graphic from Original Sports that named Benito as the newest addition to the station's lineup.

Wonuanie had broken the news of Benito's departure from Top Radio only the day before, leaving followers wondering where the broadcaster would land next.

Champion Benito's career in Ghanaian media

Benito has carved out a strong reputation in Accra's competitive sports broadcasting scene, with stints at Hot FM and Top Radio among the highlights of his career. He is also recognised as a content creator and master of ceremonies, making him a versatile figure in the entertainment and media space.

His profile received a significant boost in May 2025, when he was crowned the Best Foreign Sports Presenter in the Greater Accra region at the Foklex Media Awards for the second time. Reflecting on the honour, Benito expressed deep gratitude in a heartfelt statement.

"Last night was truly memorable, I'm grateful to God for this elevation. I'm humbled and honored to have been crowned the Best Foreign Sports Presenter in the Greater Accra region (2025) by Foklex Media Production/Foklex Media Awards (My 2nd time of winning)," he wrote.

He went on to thank a string of colleagues and supporters, including Hot FM Executive Director Mr. Francis Poku and General Manager Miss Ann, as well as sports team lead Nana Kwame Dankwah and his followers on FOCAL Sports. He also gave a special mention to Owuraku Mantey, whom he credited with launching his journalism career in Accra.

The swift turnaround from departure to new signing suggests Benito's market value within Ghana's media industry remains high. Original 91.9 FM and its television arm, Original TV GH, appear to have moved quickly to secure his services under their Original Sports brand.

Original TV/FM is a member of the Ignite Media Group, part of the Jospong Group of Companies owned by Ghanaian billionaire, Joseph Siaw Agyapong, popularly known as Jospong.

The Facebook post announcing Champion Benito's latest move is below.

Wofa Kofi Appiah joins Obaapa FM/TV

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that veteran media personality Wofa Kofi Appiah joined Obaapa FM/TV, operated by Lawson Media, following his departure from Kessben Media.

Wofa Kofi Appiah is expected to take up the role of Chief Editor and Head of News, anchoring a weekday morning news segment from 6:00 am to 7:00 am.

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Source: YEN.com.gh