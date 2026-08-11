Kwasi Sibo has agreed personal terms with Genclerbirligi on a two-year contract with an option for another season

An unnamed Libyan club offered him $10m over four years, including a reported $2m signing-on fee

Sibo is prioritising the sporting opportunity in Turkey, despite also attracting interest from Egyptian giants Al Ahly

Ghana international Kwasi Sibo is leaning towards joining Turkish Super Lig side Genclerbirligi despite receiving a staggering $10 million offer from an unnamed Libyan club.

The 28-year-old has already agreed personal terms with Genclerbirligi on a two-year contract, with an option to extend the deal by an additional year.

Kwasi Sibo favours Genclerbirligi despite tempting $10m offer from Libya

Source: Twitter

Under the proposed agreement, Sibo would earn around €1 million per year, with the Turkish club emerging as his preferred destination despite competition from clubs prepared to offer significantly more money.

An unnamed Libyan club has tabled a lucrative four-year proposal worth a reported $10 million in total.

The package is understood to include a $2 million signing-on fee, making it one of the most financially attractive offers received by the Ghana international during the current transfer window.

Sibo has also attracted interest from Egyptian giants Al Ahly, who have reportedly offered him a two-year contract worth $1.5 million per year, with an option for a further season.

Despite the significant financial incentives on offer in Libya and Egypt, Sibo is leaning towards Genclerbirligi and has already settled his personal terms with the Turkish side.

The midfielder is understood to be attracted by the sporting opportunity in Turkey and has made the Super Lig club his preferred destination.

Sibo is a free agent following his departure from Spanish side Real Oviedo, where he spent the last two seasons and played an important role in the club's promotion to LaLiga.

His performances in Spain, coupled with his displays for the Ghana national team, have attracted interest from several clubs as he considers the next major step in his career.

Genclerbirligi are now working to complete the remaining formalities of the deal, with an agreement on personal terms already in place.

If the move is completed, Sibo will have turned down a substantially larger financial package in favour of continuing his career in Turkey.

The Ghanaian midfielder is expected to play an important role for Genclerbirligi as they prepare for the new Super Lig campaign.

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Source: YEN.com.gh