ECG announced emergency maintenance works following multiple faults that disrupted the power supply across the Accra and Ashanti regions

The exercise runs from Monday, July 20, to July 23, between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm, with timelines varying across some locations

ECG said the temporary outages will allow engineers to carry out urgent repairs and system upgrades to improve service reliability

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a week of emergency maintenance works across parts of Accra, Central and Ashanti regions.

It has cited multiple recent faults that have caused disruptions to the power supply in several communities.

The Electricity Company of Ghana is continuing with its emergency maintenance works. Credit: ECG

Source: Facebook

The power distributor stated that the technical challenges originated from within its distribution network and that urgent repairs are required to address the faults and prevent further outages.

In notices posted on Facebook, ECG confirmed that the maintenance exercise will run from Monday, July 20, through to Thursday, July 23, with works taking place daily between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm.

The company noted that exact timelines could differ depending on the location, with schedules listing the specific communities affected published online.

The list of areas shared on Facebook is captured below.

ECG has described the temporary supply interruptions as necessary to allow its engineers to perform urgent repairs and carry out system upgrades designed to strengthen network reliability and reduce the likelihood of recurring faults.

The scheduled outages are expected to place strain on workers and businesses that rely heavily on electricity throughout the day, given that the maintenance windows cover most of the standard working hours across all five days.

The latest announcement is part of a broader pattern of planned and emergency maintenance exercises ECG has rolled out in recent weeks as it works to stabilise electricity distribution and address infrastructure vulnerabilities across its network.

Government plan to address dumsor disruptions

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that the Ministry of Energy had announced an 18-month intervention programme to address the power cuts, costing at least GH¢4 billion.

As part of this effort, 11 power station transformers are being installed across the Greater Accra Region, while an additional 30 are expected to be deployed in the same period.

The second phase of the intervention programme, expected to run from three to six months, was said to involve the replacement of about 2,000 deteriorated poles across Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh