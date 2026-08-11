KT Hammond, counsel for Dr Kwabena Donkor, appeared on TV3 on August 10, 2026, to address bribery allegations linked to the ASKA Power deal

The former MP grew visibly agitated when journalist Keminni Amanor pressed him on how Dr Donkor's trip to Turkey was funded

Hammond told the journalist to 'behave herself' and threatened to stop taking her calls during the live interview

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Lawyer and former Adansi Asokwa Member of Parliament KT Hammond clashed publicly with TV3 journalist Keminni Amanor during a live television interview on August 10, 2026, after she pressed him on questions related to his client, former Power Minister Dr Kwabena Donkor, including how a trip to Turkey was financed.

The interview centred on the fallout from the conviction of former investment banker Asante Kwaku Berko in the US, where a court found him guilty of paying more than $1 million in bribes to high-ranking Ghanaian government officials to facilitate the development of a power plant in Ghana.

KT Hammond, counsel for Dr Kwabena Donkor, appeared on Kemenni Amannor's show on TV3 to address bribery allegations linked to the ASKA Power deal. Credit: GIPC/Kemenni Amannor

Source: Facebook

Donkor, who served as Minister of Power during the period in question, has since been named in public discussions surrounding the alleged scheme, though he has denied any involvement.

Hammond had previously issued a press statement on behalf of his client disputing the allegations.

When Amanor began questioning him on specific aspects of that statement during the broadcast, including the circumstances surrounding Donkor's travel to Turkey, Hammond's demeanour shifted noticeably.

He challenged the journalist directly, questioning whether the interview had become a form of cross-examination.

"Behave yourself. Are you cross-examining me? I have written a statement on the instruction of my client, and you are asking me questions on it. And look at the questions you are asking me. What is your name again? I will make sure I do not pick your calls again," he said.

"How can you ask me that? Is it professional to ask such a question? I appreciate how journalists operate, but don't hide behind questions that are not comfortable. That is a very unfortunate question to ask."

Donkor Denies Role in Bribery Scandal

YEN.com.gh reported that Donkor has publicly denied ever meeting Asante Berko or playing any role in the alleged bribery arrangement connected to the ASKA Power deal.

His legal team's press statement was intended to rebuff those claims on his behalf formally.

The Berko conviction has intensified scrutiny of Ghanaian officials who held positions relevant to the power sector during the period covered by the US court proceedings, making the questions put to Hammond during the interview part of a broader journalistic effort to establish accountability.

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Source: YEN.com.gh