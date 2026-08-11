The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority disclosed a alarming rate of fraudulent licences among ride-hailing drivers in Ghana

DVLA CEO Julius Neequaye Kotey made the revelation on Atinka TV on Tuesday, August 11, 2026

The DVLA flagged drivers operating across major platforms including Bolt, Uber and Yango

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Three out of every four drivers operating on ride-hailing platforms in Ghana hold fraudulent driving licences, the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has revealed.

Julius Neequaye Kotey, the Chief Executive Officer of the DVLA, made the disclosure during an appearance on Atinka TV on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, describing the findings as a serious threat to public safety and road transport integrity.

The DVLA, led by Julius Neequaye Kotey, flags 75% of Bolt, Uber and Yango drivers over their use of fake licences. Photo credit: Julius Neequaye Kotey & John Keeble/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

DVLA's ride-hailing monitoring system flags fake licences

Kotey said the figures emerged from checks conducted through the DVLA's dedicated ride-hailing monitoring system.

According to a report sighted on Citinewsroom, the data showed that the overwhelming majority of licences reviewed within the sector could not be verified as authentic.

"We have issues with ride-hailing drivers. When we checked the ride-hailing monitoring system on our end, 75% of the licences we checked in the ride-hailing space were all fake. Seventy-five per cent of the drivers whose licences we checked were all fake," he said.

The DVLA boss confirmed that the problem is not limited to a single operator, but spans several of the country's most widely used platforms.

Bolt, Uber and Yango named in DVLA's findings

Kotey specifically named Bolt, Uber and Yango as platforms whose driver pools had been flagged in the DVLA's checks.

"This includes drivers operating on platforms such as Bolt, Uber and Yango," he added.

The disclosure raises significant concerns about the screening processes applied by ride-hailing companies when onboarding drivers, as well as the broader question of passenger safety on Ghana's roads.

Ride-hailing services have grown substantially in Ghana in recent years, with millions of commuters relying on them daily in cities such as Accra and Kumasi.

The widespread use of fraudulent licences means a large proportion of those drivers may lack the verified training and qualifications required under Ghanaian road traffic regulations.

DVLA to introduce new temporary sticker

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the DVLA had announced plans to roll out a six-month, non-renewable temporary sticker for vehicle owners who had yet to complete their registration.

DVLA CEO Julius Neequaye Kotey said the DV plate system was being misused, as it was reserved exclusively for garage owners.

Each sticker was expected to display the vehicle type, colour and expiry date, with a pilot scheme set to begin in August.

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Source: YEN.com.gh