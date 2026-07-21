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Weather Alert: Ghana Meteorological Agency Warns of Thunderstorms Today, July 21
Ghana

Weather Alert: Ghana Meteorological Agency Warns of Thunderstorms Today, July 21

by  Salifu Bagulube Moro
3 min read
  • GMet has forecast thunderstorms and rain across several northern towns on Tuesday, July 21, 2026
  • Southern Ghana faced misty and foggy conditions this morning across coastal, forest, and mountainous areas
  • The warning comes weeks after June flooding killed 34 people and displaced over 91,000 individuals nationwide

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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued a weather advisory for Tuesday, July 21, 2026, warning of thunderstorms and rain across northern Ghana while cloudy and misty conditions persist in the south.

According to GMet's morning forecast, towns including Yendi, Tamale, Bole, Damongo, Bolgatanga, Nalerigu, Wa, and Jirapa are expected to experience thunderstorms or rain of varying intensities.

Ghana Meteorological Agency, GMet, Ghana weather reports, weather forecast, weather conditions, thunderstorms, rainfall, floods
The Ghana Meteorological Agency warns of thunderstorms today, July 21, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.
Source: Getty Images

Residents in those areas have been urged to stay safe and drive carefully.

In the southern half of the country, overcast skies dominated the morning hours, with mist and fog patches reported across coastal, forest, and mountainous zones.

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Affected areas include Cape Coast, Takoradi, Axim, Kumasi, Obuasi, and Koforidua.

Read also

Ghana Meteorological Agency issues July 20 weather forecast, lists areas to face thunderstorms

GMet indicated that conditions are expected to improve as the day progresses, with sunshine and intermittent cloud cover likely across much of the country by afternoon.

However, the threat of thunderstorms is set to persist over parts of the northern sector and selected areas within the transition belt. The agency also confirmed that sea conditions remain calm.

Accra devastated by flooding

The advisory carries added weight given the scale of destruction Ghana's current rainy season has already caused.

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) confirmed that 34 people lost their lives as a result of devastating floods on June 29, 2026, in what the Ministry for the Interior and NADMO officials described as one of the heaviest torrential downpours ever recorded in the country's history.

Beyond the fatalities, at least seven people remain missing, and more than 91,000 individuals were displaced across the country in the aftermath of that disaster.

Analysts and officials have attributed the severity of recent flooding partly to poor spatial planning, which has left many communities exposed and vulnerable to extreme weather events.

Read also

Ghana Weather Alert: GMet lists areas to face thunderstorms this afternoon, July 17

With the rainy season still active, GMet's continued advisories serve as a reminder of the threat that persists across Ghana, particularly in the north where storm activity remains concentrated.

Read the weather alert from the GMet on X below:

Mahama orders GH¢300 million to tackle flooding

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Mahama had directed the immediate release of GH¢300 million from the Contingency Fund to support victims of the Accra floods.

The funds were split equally, with GH¢150 million allocated for urgent assistance to affected communities.

The President also ordered the deployment of security personnel to assist NADMO in ongoing rescue operations.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Salifu Bagulube Moro avatar

Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.

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