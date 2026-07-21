GMet has forecast thunderstorms and rain across several northern towns on Tuesday, July 21, 2026

Southern Ghana faced misty and foggy conditions this morning across coastal, forest, and mountainous areas

The warning comes weeks after June flooding killed 34 people and displaced over 91,000 individuals nationwide

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued a weather advisory for Tuesday, July 21, 2026, warning of thunderstorms and rain across northern Ghana while cloudy and misty conditions persist in the south.

According to GMet's morning forecast, towns including Yendi, Tamale, Bole, Damongo, Bolgatanga, Nalerigu, Wa, and Jirapa are expected to experience thunderstorms or rain of varying intensities.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency warns of thunderstorms today, July 21, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Residents in those areas have been urged to stay safe and drive carefully.

In the southern half of the country, overcast skies dominated the morning hours, with mist and fog patches reported across coastal, forest, and mountainous zones.

Affected areas include Cape Coast, Takoradi, Axim, Kumasi, Obuasi, and Koforidua.

GMet indicated that conditions are expected to improve as the day progresses, with sunshine and intermittent cloud cover likely across much of the country by afternoon.

However, the threat of thunderstorms is set to persist over parts of the northern sector and selected areas within the transition belt. The agency also confirmed that sea conditions remain calm.

Accra devastated by flooding

The advisory carries added weight given the scale of destruction Ghana's current rainy season has already caused.

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) confirmed that 34 people lost their lives as a result of devastating floods on June 29, 2026, in what the Ministry for the Interior and NADMO officials described as one of the heaviest torrential downpours ever recorded in the country's history.

Beyond the fatalities, at least seven people remain missing, and more than 91,000 individuals were displaced across the country in the aftermath of that disaster.

Analysts and officials have attributed the severity of recent flooding partly to poor spatial planning, which has left many communities exposed and vulnerable to extreme weather events.

With the rainy season still active, GMet's continued advisories serve as a reminder of the threat that persists across Ghana, particularly in the north where storm activity remains concentrated.

Read the weather alert from the GMet on X below:

Mahama orders GH¢300 million to tackle flooding

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Mahama had directed the immediate release of GH¢300 million from the Contingency Fund to support victims of the Accra floods.

The funds were split equally, with GH¢150 million allocated for urgent assistance to affected communities.

The President also ordered the deployment of security personnel to assist NADMO in ongoing rescue operations.

Source: YEN.com.gh