The NPP is set to convened an emergency meeting with its flagbearer and legal team following a court ruling against Chairman Bernard Antwi-Boasiako

Chairman Wontumi was found guilty of illegal mining offences connected to Akonta Mining Company Limited

General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong issued a statement urging party members to remain calm and united

The leadership of the New Patriotic Party has convened an emergency meeting to review a court judgement handed down against its Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong confirmed the meeting in a statement issued on behalf of the party, noting that the NPP flagbearer and the party's legal team were also present as deliberations got underway.

NPP General Secretary. Justin Kodua Frimpong, calls for an emergency meeting with the party's leadership over Chairman Wontumi 20 years jail sentence. Photo credit: Justin Kodua Frimpong/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Wntumi found guilty of illegal mining

Chairman Wontumi was found guilty of illegal mining offences linked to Akonta Mining Company Limited.

The court sentenced him to 20 years on the first count and an additional 20 years of hard labour on the fourth count, in a ruling that has sent shockwaves through the party.

The Samreboi mining matter, as it is referred to in the party's statement, has been one of the more politically sensitive legal cases in recent memory, given Wontumi's prominent position within the NPP structure and his close associations within the party hierarchy.

NPP calls for calm among members

Frimpong said the leadership was working to carefully assess the full implications of the judgement before announcing any formal decisions.

"The Party will communicate its official position and the decisions arising from these deliberations in due course," he said.

In the meantime, he appealed directly to the party's membership.

"I respectfully urge all members of our great Party to rally behind the leadership during this challenging moment. Let us remain calm, united, disciplined, and steadfast in our commitment to the values and interests of the New Patriotic Party," Frimpong wrote.

The statement gave no indication of whether the party intends to pursue an appeal or take any disciplinary steps in response to the verdict.

Read the Facebook post below:

Kwame A Plus 'jubilates' over Wontumi's conviction

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as Kwame A Plus, has publicly 'celebrated' the conviction of Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In a Facebook post on Monday, July 20, 2026, Kwame A Plus appeared visibly elated at the outcome.

The Gomoa Central Member of Parliament also attached screenshots of several past publications in which Chairman Wontumi had publicly called for his arrest, a move widely interpreted as a pointed reference to their long-running personal and political rivalry.

Source: YEN.com.gh