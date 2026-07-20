The Nigerian Army arrested 36-year-old Mary Florence, a Ghanaian national, during a counter-terrorism operation in Borno State on July 19, 2026

Florence was detained alongside a 32-year-old Sudanese national suspected of being a foreign terrorist fighter with links to insurgent groups

The Nigerian military said both suspects are in custody, undergoing profiling and interrogation to determine their connections to terrorist networks

A 36-year-old Ghanaian woman identified as Mary Florence has been arrested by the Nigerian military in Borno State following a counter-terrorism operation targeting suspected foreign-linked extremist activity.

The Nigerian Army disclosed the arrest on Monday, July 21, 2026, signed by Acting Military Information Officer Captain Mohammed Goni.

Ghanaian Woman Arrested by Nigerian Military Over Links to Terrorists

Source: Twitter

In an official statement published on X, the army said personnel of the 115 Task Force Battalion carried out the intelligence-led operation at approximately 11:48 am on Sunday, July 20, 2026, in the Lassa and Dille general area of Askira/Uba Local Government Area.

The operation falls under the broader counter-insurgency framework known as Operation Hadin Kai, which is focused on dismantling terrorist networks in Nigeria's North East region.

Florence was detained alongside Musa Fashir, a 32-year-old Sudanese national whom the military described as a suspected foreign terrorist fighter and collaborator.

According to the statement, preliminary intelligence suggests Fashir has established connections with terrorist elements, pointing to what the military characterised as ongoing attempts by foreign actors to reinforce insurgent operations in the area.

Florence, for her part, told troops she was an illegal immigrant from the Republic of Ghana. The military said it is actively investigating both the circumstances behind her presence in the region and the credibility of that account.

"Troops also apprehended Mary Florence, 36 years, who claimed to be an illegal immigrant from the Republic of Ghana. The circumstances surrounding her presence in the area, as well as the authenticity of her claims are currently under investigation."

Both individuals remain in military custody, where they are being profiled and interrogated to establish their true identities and determine any links to terrorist organisations or criminal networks operating in the region.

Source: YEN.com.gh