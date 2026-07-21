The Office of the Special Prosecutor pushed back against reports that a US immigration judge had cast doubt on the criminal case against Kenneth Ofori-Atta

The OSP clarified that three legally distinct processes are at play, including immigration proceedings, extradition, and criminal prosecution in Ghana

The anti-corruption office confirmed that a valid arrest warrant issued by the High Court in Accra remains in force against the former Finance Minister

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The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has rejected claims that proceedings before a United States immigration court have weakened or undermined the criminal charges facing former Finance Minister Kenneth Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta, asserting that only Ghanaian courts carry the authority to rule on those allegations.

The statement, published on Tuesday, July 21, followed media reports citing a purported transcript from a US Immigration Court in Virginia, in which an immigration judge reportedly concluded that there was insufficient credible evidence tying Ofori-Atta to criminal conduct in Ghana.

OSP Rejects US Immigration Court Ruling on Ofori-Atta, Insists Ghana Courts Hold Jurisdiction

Source: Facebook

The OSP said in the statement on Facebook that those reports had created a false impression that Ofori-Atta had not been credibly charged in Ghana, and moved swiftly to correct the record.

The Office stated clearly that it is not a party to the immigration proceedings in the United States, and that its role is confined to extradition efforts being coordinated through Ghana's Attorney-General.

According to the OSP, public commentary on the matter had conflated three legally separate processes.

The first concerns Ofori-Atta's immigration status in the US.

The second involves extradition proceedings that would determine whether he should be returned to Ghana under treaty obligations. The third is the criminal prosecution that remains active before the High Court in Accra.

"The extradition packet is not before the immigration court," the OSP said. "The credibility or otherwise of the criminal charges against Mr. Ofori-Atta is a matter for determination by the courts in Ghana, which have jurisdiction to determine his guilt or innocence. Such matters are not determined by an immigration court in the United States."

Arrest warrant for Ken Ofori-Atta

The Office confirmed that Ofori-Atta continues to face active criminal proceedings in Ghana and is considered a fugitive from justice. A warrant of arrest issued by the High Court in Accra remains valid, and the OSP stressed that he is legally obliged to present himself before that court to answer the charges against him.

The OSP also made clear that the Ghanaian criminal proceedings would not be suspended based on how matters unfold in the United States.

"The criminal proceedings in Ghana shall continue in accordance with applicable law and the directives of the High Court, Accra, whether or not Mr. Ofori-Atta is present in Ghana," the statement read.

This marks the OSP's first formal public response since reports surfaced that a US immigration judge had questioned the evidentiary basis of allegations presented in connection with Ofori-Atta's application for permanent residency in the United States. The OSP had previously stated on June 16, 2026 that it had no involvement in the US immigration hearings.

Source: YEN.com.gh