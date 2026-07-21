A Nigerian first-class graduate received a conditional offer to study at the University of Cambridge in England

She shared a screenshot of her official Cambridge admission letter on X on 20 July 2026, drawing over 53,700 views

Despite the milestone, Nwaeke revealed she may be unable to take up the offer due to financial constraints

A Nigerian brand strategist and first-class graduate, Dorcas Nwaeke, has captured the attention of thousands online after announcing she received an offer of admission to the University of Cambridge, only to reveal in the same breath that she may not be able to go.

Nigerian graduate Dorcas Nwaeke receives a conditional offer to study at Cambridge but faces financial barriers. Her bittersweet journey captivates thousands online. Image credit: @DorcasNwaeke/X

Source: UGC

Nwaeke, who uses the handle @DorcasNwaeke on X, shared the news on 20 July 2026 alongside a screenshot of her official offer letter, complete with the Cambridge crest.

The letter confirmed she had been offered a place on the Master of Philosophy in Linguistics and Language Science programme, due to commence in Michaelmas Term 2026.

Rather than a straightforward celebration, Nwaeke's post carried a bittersweet tone. She acknowledged the weight of the achievement while being candid about the financial barrier standing between her and one of the world's most prestigious universities.

"I got an offer to study at Cambridge," she wrote.

"This girl from a middle-class home in Nigeria is good enough for Cambridge."

"I might not be resuming because I lack the needed finance," she added.

Despite the uncertainty, she chose to frame the moment as one worth recognising.

"I'm choosing to celebrate how far I've come," she wrote, "because a moving Dorcas will surely meet her luck."

The post resonated widely, accumulating over 53,700 views, 2,400 likes, and close to 300 retweets.

The X post below has Dorcas Nwaeke sharing her ordeal after gaining admission to Cambridge University.

Nigerians rally behind Dorcas with advice

The outpouring of support from X users was swift, with many urging Nwaeke to explore every available funding option rather than walk away from the opportunity.

@SerapaSaGodimo wrote:

"Have you tried to apply to Prodigy Finance? They will easily fund this, and their terms are fantastic. You don't repay till you graduate and it's only open to Ivy League universities."

@IgwebuikeOdera advised:

"Try Chevening, Commonwealth scholarship or try Cambridge's scholarships, there are a couple. I thought of applying, but I wanted peace of mind, especially when doing a PhD 😭😤."

@Innerpath99 shared a personal perspective:

"That means October start. Your family really need to push, even if it means a student loan, as long as you are convinced of this pathway. I studied in Cambridge, Anglia Ruskin Uni, and it wasn't easy despite a partial scholarship, but today, I work in the civil service in Central London."

@adedapoOA encouraged her directly:

"I will say go for it. You really don't know the scope of the education system until you leave the shores of Nigeria. If it means a loan, I know it sounds scary, but take a chance on yourself. ✌️."

@Pr0ud_Princess kept it simple:

"Congratulations. I hope you get the needed financial assistance."

University of Ghana to reduce undergraduate admissions

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the University of Ghana (UG) has announced plans to scale back undergraduate admissions, while simultaneously pushing to expand its postgraduate enrolment.

Pro Vice-Chancellor of Academic and Student Affairs, Professor Gordon Awandare, announced Campus Exclusive on July 14, 2026, outlining a strategy that would reshape how the institution manages student numbers across all its colleges.

The school's goal is to tackle its student-to-teacher ratio.

Source: YEN.com.gh