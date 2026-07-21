A US judge stated that Ghana's Office of the Special Prosecutor presented no evidence that former Finance Minister Kenneth Ofori-Atta committed a crime

The remarks emerged during immigration proceedings in the US, where the basis of allegations against the former minister was scrutinised

The OSP clarified it played no role in the US proceedings, saying extradition matters fall under the Attorney General

A United States judge has stated that Ghana's Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) produced no evidence demonstrating that former Finance Minister Kenneth Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta committed any crime, according to reports from proceedings in the US.

The statement was made during an immigration hearing involving the former minister, during which the factual basis of the allegations against him came under scrutiny.

A US judge finds no evidence from Ghana's OSP. helm bu Kissi Agyebeng, against former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta. Photo credit: OSP Ghana.

Source: UGC

OSP allegations against Ofori-Atta

According to a report by 3news, the OSP had previously named Ofori-Atta as a suspect in corruption-related investigations and accused him of failing to appear before investigators in Ghana.

The former minister, who served as Finance Minister under the Akufo-Addo administration, has consistently denied any wrongdoing and his legal team has contested the allegations.

The US judge's remarks represent a significant development in a case that has drawn considerable public attention in Ghana, raising questions about the strength of the evidence assembled by the OSP in support of its claims.

OSP distances itself from US proceedings

Following the court development, the OSP moved to clarify its position, stating that it had no involvement in the immigration proceedings taking place in the United States.

The office noted that its mandate is confined to investigations conducted within Ghana.

It further explained that any process relating to extradition falls outside its remit and is instead handled through the Attorney General, which serves as Ghana's designated central authority for such matters.

Despite the judge's comments, the OSP maintained that its investigations into corruption allegations involving the former minister remain active and ongoing.

Ofori-Atta's legal representatives have continued to challenge the allegations against him.

US court approves Ofori-Atta’s permanent residency application

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a US immigration court had approved Ken Ofori-Atta's application for lawful permanent residency.

The court raised concerns over Ghana's Office of the Special Prosecutor's actions during Ofori-Atta's case.

Ofori-Atta had been targeted by Ghanaian authorities because of alleged corruption despite being in the US for medical care.

Source: YEN.com.gh