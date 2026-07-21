The Office of the Special Prosecutor responded to a US Immigration Court transcript suggesting Ofori-Atta had not been credibly charged in Ghana

The OSP clarified that extradition documents are not before the US Immigration Court and that only Ghanaian courts can assess the charges

The office outlined three separate legal proceedings involving the former Finance Minister across two jurisdictions

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The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has declared that former Finance Minister Kenneth Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta remains subject to active criminal proceedings in Ghana, pushing back against statements that emerged from immigration proceedings in the United States.

The OSP issued a statement after taking note of a transcript purportedly from a US Immigration Court, in which it was suggested that Ofori-Atta had not been credibly charged in Ghana or demonstrated to have engaged in wrongdoing.

The OSP, led by Kissi Agyebeng, declares Ken Ofori-Atta a fugitive, and rejects the US Immigration Court findings. Photo credit: Office of the Special Prosecutor Ghana﻿/Facebook.

Source: UGC

OSP separates immigration proceedings from criminal case

The office was direct in its response: it played no part in the US immigration proceedings and is instead pursuing extradition through the Attorney General, who serves as Ghana's central authority in such matters.

Because the extradition documents have not been placed before the US Immigration Court, the OSP maintained that any assessment of the charges' credibility made in that forum carries no legal weight.

According to the OSP, only Ghanaian courts hold the authority to rule on whether the criminal charges against Ofori-Atta are valid.

To avoid confusion, the OSP drew clear distinctions between three separate legal processes currently involving the former minister.

The first concerns his immigration status in the United States, a matter handled exclusively by US immigration authorities.

The second involves extradition proceedings, through which Ghana is formally seeking his return to face trial. The third is the criminal prosecution in Ghana itself, which relates to corruption-related offences and remains ongoing.

High Court warrant remains in force

The OSP confirmed that a warrant of arrest issued by the High Court in Accra remains valid and in effect.

On that basis, the office described Ofori-Atta as a fugitive from justice and called on him to surrender himself to the court.

Ofori-Atta served as Finance Minister under former President Nana Akufo-Addo and oversaw Ghana's economy during a turbulent period that included the country's debt restructuring programme.

His case has drawn significant public interest given his prominence and the nature of the allegations.

The OSP's statement underscores that proceedings in a US immigration forum do not, in its view, have any bearing on the standing of Ghana's criminal case, and that the extradition route remains the appropriate legal channel through which his return will be sought.

Read the OSP's statement on Facebook below:

US court approves Ofori-Atta’s permanent residency application

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a US immigration court had approved Ken Ofori-Atta's application for lawful permanent residency.

The court raised concerns over Ghana's Office of the Special Prosecutor's actions during Ofori-Atta's case.

Ofori-Atta had been targeted by Ghanaian authorities because of alleged corruption despite being in the US for medical care.

Source: YEN.com.gh