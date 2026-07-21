Tonga confirmed Seychelles as the only African country on its visa-free entry list for 2026

Seychellois citizens can enter the Pacific island nation and stay for up to 30 days without a visa

Citizens from Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa and other African countries must apply for a visitor visa before travelling

Seychelles has emerged as the only African country whose citizens can travel to Tonga without a visa, according to the Pacific island nation's current entry requirements for 2026.

Tonga confirms Seychelles as the only African country with visa-free entry for 2026, allowing 30-day stays, while other nations must apply for visas. Image credit: Craig Ruttle/AP

Source: UGC

Out of more than 50 countries across the African continent, Seychelles stands alone on Tonga's visa-free list.

Seychelles as Africa's only visa-free entry

Reports by Legit.ng indicate that Seychellois citizens can enter the country and stay for up to 30 days without securing a visa prior to departure.

The arrangement does not carry any extension option, meaning travellers must plan and complete their visit within that 30-day window.

The privilege places Seychelles in a category entirely of its own among African nations.

Citizens from Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Egypt, and every other African country not named on the list do not qualify for visa-free entry and must go through a separate process before they can travel to Tonga.

Tonga has been clear that the 30-day visa-free limit is fixed for Seychellois visitors and cannot be extended under the terms of the arrangement.

What other African travellers need to know

For citizens of all other African countries, a visitor visa is compulsory before any travel to Tonga can begin.

The visitor visa similarly permits a stay of up to 30 days, but it carries one key advantage over the visa-free route available to Seychellois citizens: travellers who wish to remain in the country beyond the initial period may apply for an extension.

Tonga is a sovereign archipelago nation situated in the South Pacific Ocean, made up of more than 170 islands.

The country draws visitors with its rich marine life, coral reef systems, and deep-rooted cultural traditions.

Canada's new study permit cap

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has rolled out sweeping changes to its study permit system for 2026, with the reforms carrying direct implications for prospective students from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and other African nations.

Canadian authorities cited a sharp rise in study permit applications from the African continent in recent years as a primary driver of the policy shift, noting that the surge had placed mounting pressure on housing and public services.

For 2026, Canada will consider a maximum of 309,670 study permit applications under a newly introduced national cap.

Source: YEN.com.gh