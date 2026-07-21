The death of 18-year-old actress Kaylee Hottle has brought renewed attention to her legacy in film

She was one of the few deaf actresses to lead a major Hollywood franchise role

Co-star Alexander Skarsgård previously praised her talent and professionalism on set

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The tragic death of 18-year-old actress Kaylee Hottle has brought renewed attention to the legacy she leaves behind as a deaf actress in the movie industry.

The death of 18-year-old Kaylee Hottle brings renewed attention to her deaf legacy in the movie industry. Image credit: Kaylee/TMZ (Instagram & X).

Source: Twitter

Hottle, best known for playing Jia in Godzilla vs. Kong and its sequel, died on Tuesday following a car accident in Frederick, Maryland.

She was born in Atlanta in 2007 into a multi-generational deaf family, with four generations of deaf relatives on her father's side.

The teenage star grew up fluent in American Sign Language and got her start appearing in commercials for the video relay service Convo.

An assistant director from Kong: Skull Island spotted her in one of those commercials and passed her name along to casting director Sarah Halley Finn, who had been searching for a deaf actress to play Jia, a young girl who communicates with Kong through sign language.

Hottle's role as and deaf representation

Hottle made her feature film debut in 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong, playing a deaf orphan who forms a bond with Kong after being taken in by Dr Ilene Andrews, played by Rebecca Hall.

She was just 9 years old at the time of filming.

Both Hall and co-star Alexander Skarsgård learnt ASL so they could communicate with Hottle on set when the cameras weren't rolling.

Speaking to Junkee in 2021, Skarsgård praised her poise and professionalism on set, saying he was floored by how well she carried herself for someone so young, working opposite a largely CGI co-star in Kong.

She reprised the role in 2024's Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, for which she was nominated for the Saturn Award for Best Performance by a Younger Actor.

Speaking to the AU Review ahead of the sequel's release, she described the significance of playing a deaf character in a major blockbuster.

She said:

"I'm acting in monster movies as a deaf person. I want deaf people to know that they can do that too, just like me. There are no limits."

What the role meant to Hottle and to deaf audiences

Hottle spoke frequently about representation throughout her promotional interviews for both films. Speaking to ABC7 New York in 2024, she explained what the role meant to her personally.

She said:

"Representation means to me, it shows where I come from and who I represent and what I'm representing for. Jia in the movie, she represents bravery. And I represent the deaf community. And I also represent Asian Americans as well. So we have everything we need. And so I truly care so much about representation."

In a separate interview with Digital Spy, Hottle spoke about wanting deaf audiences to see themselves reflected in Jia.

She said: "Jia being a Deaf person in this world, it's so amazing to see her on the big screen. In general, I hope that Deaf people see her and they think the same thing, that she is as amazing as I think she is."

Football world mourns Kevin Keegan's death

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that English football legend Kevin Keegan died at 75 after battling stage four cancer, with his family confirming he passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and daughters.

The two-time Ballon d'Or winner had disclosed his diagnosis publicly just weeks before his death.

Newcastle United, Liverpool and former players, including Alan Shearer, paid tribute to a figure widely regarded as one of English football's most iconic.

Source: YEN.com.gh