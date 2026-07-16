Jetour Dashing prices in Ghana currently range from about GH₵220,000 to GH₵450,000, depending on the engine, year and condition

Buyers can choose between the more affordable 1.5-litre turbo model and the more powerful 1.6-litre turbo version

Brand-new models command higher prices but offer modern technology, premium interior features and fewer concerns about previous usage

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The Jetour Dashing has become a noticeable option on Ghana’s growing Chinese SUV market, attracting buyers with its modern appearance, spacious cabin and technology-focused interior.

YEN.com.gh analysed how much the Jetour Dashing costs in Ghana in 2026. Image credit: motoryshop, Guangcai Auto

Source: UGC

Prices of the five-seater crossover vary considerably across the country. The amount a buyer pays depends on the model, engine size, production year, mileage, condition and whether the vehicle is brand-new or foreign used.

Current Ghanaian marketplace listings place Jetour Dashing prices between approximately GH₵220,000 and GH₵450,000.

Buyers should, however, treat these figures as estimates because dealers may adjust their prices according to exchange rates, import duties and additional features.

Jetour Dashing 1.5T

The Jetour Dashing 1.5T is generally the more affordable model. Foreign-used 2022 and 2023 versions can cost between GH₵220,000 and GH₵300,000, depending mainly on the mileage and overall condition.

It uses a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing up to 115kW of power and 230Nm of torque. The engine is usually paired with a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Watch the YouTube video of the Jetour Dashing review below:

Despite being the entry option, the 1.5T may still come with features such as a large touchscreen, keyless entry, leather seats, a panoramic sunroof and alloy wheels. The exact equipment depends on the trim imported into Ghana.

Jetour Dashing 1.6T

Ghanaians seeking stronger performance can consider the Dashing 1.6T. Foreign-used models are currently advertised from around GH₵290,000 to GH₵350,000.

Its 1.6-litre turbo engine produces up to 197 horsepower and 290Nm of torque. It is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, giving it more power than the 1.5T model.

Higher-specification versions may also include a 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control, additional driver-assistance features, ambient lighting and electrically adjustable seats.

Brand-new Dashing models

Brand-new 2025 and 2026 Jetour Dashing models in Ghana can cost between GH₵400,000 and GH₵450,000. One 2026 1.6-litre model was advertised at GH₵450,000, while a nearly new 2025 example was listed at about GH₵435,888.

The Jetour Dashing provides an attractive combination of style, comfort and technology. However, prospective buyers should confirm the engine, specifications, warranty coverage and after-sales support before making payment.

YEN.com.gh analyses Jetour T2 prices in Ghana and how much each model costs in 2026. Image credit: Mercado Livre

Source: UGC

Jetour T2 prices in Ghana 2026

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the Jetour T2 continues to attract attention among SUV buyers in Ghana thanks to its rugged styling and growing reputation for value.

Prospective buyers have several variants to choose from, each offering different features to suit varying driving needs and preferences.

From its premium interior to its advanced technology and performance, the SUV is becoming a big competitor in the Ghanaian market.

Source: YEN.com.gh