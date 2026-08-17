Accra businessman and gold dealer Peter Nana Kwadwo Ofosu Ayeh was arrested and brought before the Accra Circuit Court over an alleged GH¢160,000 fraud

The case centres on 1 kg of gold and has attracted widespread attention after footage of him being escorted by police officers circulated online

The court granted him GH¢100,000 bail with three sureties and ordered him to surrender his passport and National ID card

A Ghanaian businessman and gold dealer, Peter Nana Kwadwo Ofosu Ayeh, has been arrested and arraigned before the Accra Circuit Court over an alleged fraud case valued at GH¢160,000, involving 1 kilogram of gold.

Gold dealer Peter Ofosu Ayeh is arrested and arraigned before court over an alleged GH¢160,000 fraud case. Photo source: Jacob Wackerhausen, The Washington Post, @dehandsome_blogger/Instagram

Source: Getty Images

Footage shared by DeHandsome Blogger on Instagram captured the moment Ofosu Ayeh was escorted by two officers wearing police identification vests as they walked him down a staircase at the Accra Circuit Court premises in Accra before placing him into a vehicle.

The video, which has since gone viral, drew significant public attention to the case.

Ofosu Ayeh's bail conditions and court orders

The Accra Circuit Court granted Ofosu Ayeh bail set at GH¢100,000, with three sureties, all of whom must be resident in Accra.

In addition to the bail conditions, the court directed him to deposit both his passport and National ID card with the court registry, effectively restricting his movement pending the outcome of proceedings.

The case involving the popular Ghanaian businessman and gold dealer has been adjourned to November 2, 2026.

Gold fraud case in Accra

Gold dealing remains a significant, if sometimes contentious, economic activity in Ghana, a country that ranks among Africa's top gold producers.

Allegations of gold fraud within the trade are not uncommon, and cases involving high-value transactions tend to draw public scrutiny.

The specific circumstances surrounding the alleged GH¢160,000 fraud have not been fully disclosed by the court, but the arrest and the conditions attached to Ofosu Ayeh's bail signal that authorities are treating the matter with considerable seriousness.

The Instagram video of Peter Ofosu Ayeh being escorted by police officers in Accra is below:

Popular Ghanaian pastor denied bail by court

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about the denial of bail to pastor Nana Yaw Bonsu Kwarteng, his wife, and their alleged accomplices in a fraud case.

As the court adjourned proceedings to August 27, the serious implications of their ongoing custody loom large, with many now questioning the integrity of spiritual leaders in their communities.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh