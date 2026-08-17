How To Spot A Gold Or Diamond Scam In Africa, Lawyer Shares 5 Key Tips

Knowing which verification steps to take and which channels to trust can be the difference between a genuine deal and a costly mistake when trading for gold and diamonds in Africa. YEN.com.gh outlines some key tips.

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Africa's reputation as the world's leading source of diamonds and a major producer of gold attracts a steady stream of dealers, investors, and travellers hoping to buy precious stones and bullion close to the source.

The promise of authentic gems at below-market prices is a powerful draw and one that sophisticated fraudsters across the continent's mining and trading hubs have learned to exploit with considerable skill.

Knowing which verification steps to take and which channels to trust can be the difference between a genuine deal and a costly mistake. Credit: LUIS TATO/ Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Scammers operating in this space rarely rely on crude methods.

Many pose as licensed brokers, presenting forged government certificates and official-looking export documents to create an air of legitimacy.

Some go further, arranging visits to actual mining sites to build trust before vanishing with a buyer's deposit. Others sell convincing fakes: cubic zirconia dressed up as diamonds, or tungsten bars coated in gold, targeting buyers who lack the technical knowledge to spot the difference on sight.

Advance-fee schemes are also widespread. In these cases, a buyer is told that an "urgent" export permit or processing fee must be paid before goods can be released. Once the payment clears, the seller becomes unreachable.

In some insights on YEN.com.gh, a lawyer and legal analyst, Amanda Clinton, explained some key red flags traders in precious minerals should be looking out for.

What to know before buying gold or diamonds in Africa

Unreasonably good deals

First off, if the price is too good to be true, it probably is, according to Clinton. She explained that there is a world market rate ordinarily for gold and diamonds. So if the discount is significantly too high in terms of you're dealing with more than 15, 20 percent discount, etc., it is very unlikely to be true because even, you know, illiterates who are mining this gold and diamonds know what the world market rate is. And so if they offer a discount, it is a reasonable amount usually.

"And the deeper the discount is because of volumes and even that, you'll probably need to do proper due diligence in terms of through a lawyer or an agency about whether the transaction and the people and the deal is actually real."

Requests for tax payments upfront

The second reason is them asking for upfront taxes. The excuse is normally that, a buyer would pay for the gold and the diamonds later, according to Clinton's advise.

An unsuspecting buyer could be asked to send tax money, say the equivalent of $10,000 or $20,000 or $50,000, because of the value of the gold and the diamonds that has to be taxed.

"...that is actually a really often used ruse in terms of a tax excuse, but if you not getting any gold or any diamonds and you've sent a considerable amount of money that's 100 percent profit for them and 100 percent loss for the individual."

Fake certificates and assay reports

Everything from Kimberley Process paperwork to refinery documents, assay certificates, etc., can be forged. Clinton explained that it is a long game in terms of making the process look legitimate, "and quite sadly a lot of the time because I deal with internationals they don't actually know what the certificate should look like for that particular region."

"And so local specialists throughout Africa, in terms of lawyers, et cetera, like myself, can verify even with the finer details in terms of a particular part of the document or the entire document, or just, you know, meet the people as well or do some sort of due diligence report in order for you to have peace of mind that if you're going to invest that much money, it is for a reason."

Initial "settings"

Bait-and-switch methods in terms of the quality or the quantity are also employed by scammers. Often for instance, if you are dealing with more established outfits who still engage in fraud, what they would often do is ensure that everything about the transaction seems legitimate in terms of a lot of paperwork is legitimate, meeting you, winning and dining you, etc.

"But the long game is excuses: the first transaction goes through, the second transaction goes through perhaps, but 80 percent or 90 percent of the deal doesn't go through, and they make excuses, like blaming regulators."

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The fifth concern is paying for gold that doesn't exist. This often happens because of photos, warehouse receipts, videos. Again, Clinton says this is a long game by scammers who could even use footage of deals that are legitimate or AI videos for their fraud.

"And quite sadly enough, a lot of the people we deal with, they've never actually come down to Africa. And so when they start engaging with people who show them videos and photos and engage with them and provide comfort letters from banks, et cetera, they often go deep."

Clinton stressed that it is important to go through some sort of due diligence with a lawyer or an agency that specialises in such transactions.

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Source: YEN.com.gh