Former Cambridge professor Jason Arday, of Ghanaian descent, was found dead in London on Friday, August 14, 2026

A GoFundMe launched in his memory has raised more than £120,000 from over 4,500 donors in a short period

Jason Arday's family issued a public statement thanking supporters for their kindness during a painful time

A fundraising campaign launched in memory of former Cambridge professor Jason Arday has passed over £120,000, following his death last week. This is according to a report by British outlet Sky News.

Jason Arday's family thanks supporters after a fundraiser launched in his memory passes £120,000. Image credit: Sky News.

Source: UGC

Arday, a professor of Ghanaian descent, had become the youngest Black professor in Cambridge's history when he was appointed Professor of Sociology of Education, a milestone that made his academic journey especially notable.

Born in Clapham to Ghanaian parents, he was autistic, did not speak until age 11, and did not learn to read or write until he was 18, details that made his rise through some of Britain's top academic institutions widely celebrated.

His death came just a week after he resigned from his position at Cambridge, following allegations that he had plagiarised his PhD thesis while at Liverpool John Moores University.

Jason was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services responded to reports of an unresponsive man inside the property in Battersea, south London, on Friday, August 14, 2026.

Fundraiser for Arday's family passes £120,000

Windrush campaigner Sir Patrick Vernon launched a GoFundMe page in Arday's memory on the Saturday following his death.

As of Monday, August 17, 2026, the fundraiser had received more than 4,500 donations, passing £120,000 raised for his funeral, memorial, and associated family costs.

Arday's family issued a statement thanking those who had supported them through the fundraiser. They said:

"We would like to express our heartfelt thanks to those who have reached out following the tragic loss of our beloved Jason. We have been touched by the messages of love, condolences and acts of kindness during what is a deeply painful time for our family."

Vernon, writing on the fundraiser's page, described Arday as a "pioneering" academic and said he had been "deeply concerned" about the intensity of the attacks directed at Arday following the plagiarism allegations, adding that he too had faced media scrutiny for publicly supporting him.

The announcement of Jason Arday's fundraising campaign by Sky News is below.

Vigil planned as campaigners speak out

Separately, the campaign group Stand Up To Racism has announced plans for a vigil in Arday's memory on the steps of the National Gallery in central London at 6 PM on Monday.

Co-convenor Weyman Bennett described his death as the "result of a racist witch hunt," alleging that right-wing press, politicians, and the far right had "hounded" Arday for more than a week.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham separately described the professor's death as "a tragedy on so many levels," urging reflection rather than rushed judgment.

TikToker Sexxy Vida's family speaks on her death

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, the family of Ghanaian TikToker Sexxy Vida confirmed her death, though the official cause remains unknown pending autopsy results.

Her uncle explained that she had collapsed suddenly at work before being rushed to hospital, where medical staff were unable to revive her.

The family appealed to the public to respect their privacy during a difficult time and asked anyone who may have had a falling-out with her to extend forgiveness.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh