Kevin Shai has addressed his marriage to Matshidiso Matilda during a Facebook Live amid the ongoing controversy involving Limpopo Boy

The businessman spoke about his decision concerning the relationship while discussing the difficult situation surrounding his wife

Shai’s calm approach has sparked mixed reactions from Mzansi, with many social media users sharing their views on his response

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Kevin Shai, the husband of Matshidiso Matilda, has sent a strong message about the state of their marriage amid the controversy involving his wife and Limpopo Boy.

Kevin Shai addresses his marriage to Matshidiso Matilda during a Facebook Live amid the Limpopo Boy alleged video controversy. Image credit: Legit.

Source: UGC

Shai went live on Facebook on Sunday, August 16, 2026, as discussions surrounding the alleged video involving Matshidiso and the South African dancer continued online.

During the session, he spoke about his wife, Limpopo Boy and the impact the situation had had on him and their relationship.

Shai also addressed his marital status, making his position on the future of his relationship with Matshidiso clear.

His comments have since attracted widespread attention, with Mzansi users reacting to the way he handled the situation.

Kevin Shai addresses his marital status

During the Facebook Live session, Shai spoke calmly about the situation despite the intense public attention surrounding his marriage.

He also discussed Limpopo Boy, suggesting that he did not necessarily consider the dancer a bad person despite the circumstances surrounding the controversy.

“He’s a good person, maybe, I don’t know,” Shai said.

Shai also stated that he had forgiven Matshidiso but made it clear that forgiveness did not mean the marriage would continue.

His comments indicated that he had made a decision about the relationship and was prepared to move forward.

The Facebook Live was later shared on X by @Kgadi_yaMoloto, where it attracted widespread reactions.

Watch Kevin Shai’s Facebook Live addressing his marital status below.

Mzansi reacts to Kevin Shai’s response

Shai’s calm and measured approach has divided opinion online, with some users praising his composure while others questioned why the matter continued to play out on social media.

Several commenters expressed sympathy for him and encouraged him to focus on rebuilding his life after the difficult experience.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions.

@Melo_Malebo wrote:

“His life is gonna thrive more when that parasite is out of his life.”

@kagisoKB_72 questioned the public discussion, saying:

“Why are these two so busy publicly apologising to and forgiving each other on social media?”

@Shuni_Buccaneer questioned his decision to forgive, writing:

“Why did he forgive??”

@TumiMashabela shared a heartfelt message, writing:

“I’m glad he’s good, and I hope the memories don't send him to a dark place when he's alone 💙”

Kevin Shai reportedly deactivates social media

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Kevin Shai reportedly deactivated his social media accounts after an alleged video involving his wife, Matshidiso Matilda, and Limpopo Boy circulated online.

The report said Shai’s apparent withdrawal from social media came as speculation about his marriage intensified, with his Facebook account reportedly no longer active on Monday, August 10, 2026.

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Source: YEN.com.gh