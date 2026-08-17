Veteran Ghanaian journalist Doreen Naa Amakai Hammond announced on Instagram that her daughter gained admission to Harvard Law School

Aniela Naa Adorkor Allotey, a popular Ghanaian sports journalist and lawyer, will pursue a Master of Laws degree at the prestigious US institution

The announcement drew warm congratulations from fans and followers who praised Allotey's achievement on social media

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Aniela Elma Naa Adorkor Allotey, a well-known Ghanaian sports journalist and lawyer, has secured admission to Harvard Law School in the United States (US) to pursue a Master of Laws (LL.M.) degree.

Prominent Ghanaian sports journalist and lawyer Aniela Allotey gains admission to Harvard Law School for her LLM. Photo source: @ani_ela_, @iamdoreenhammond

Source: Instagram

The exciting news came from her mother, veteran Ghanaian journalist Doreen Naa Amakai Hammond, who shared a photo of her daughter on Instagram on Thursday, 13 August 2026.

The image showed Aniela Allotey standing before a red Harvard Law School backdrop, wearing a Harvard lanyard and posing beside gold balloon letters spelling "LLM".

Aniela Allotey's journey in journalism and law

Allotey has built a reputation as one of Ghana's prominent young voices in sports broadcasting and the legal society.

She previously joined TV3's Media General in 2021 as a co-host of her weekend sports show as part of her growing career in Ghanaian media before her departure in July 2026.

Allotey joined the prominent Ghanaian broadcast giants from AE Mediacom, where she served as the host of Football Activated.

She began her media career as a guest football analyst on a variety of radio and TV shows before later going on to gain prominence as a host.

Aside from her media journey, the former Media General journalist is also a renowned legal mind with a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from the University of Ghana.

The Christ the King School and Aburi Girls Secondary School alumnus also has a Barrister at Law (BL) at the Ghana School of Law and was an associate lawyer at Bentsi-Enchill, Letsa & Ankomah.

Her decision to pursue advanced legal studies at one of the world's most prestigious institutions reflects a determination to deepen her expertise beyond the newsroom.

Harvard Law School's LL.M. programme is among the most competitive postgraduate law degrees in the world, attracting candidates from across the globe who have already demonstrated significant academic and professional accomplishment.

The Instagram post announcing Aniela Allotey's admission to Harvard Law School is below:

Reactions to Aniela Allotey's Harvard Law admission

The announcement quickly drew an outpouring of pride and congratulations from social media users across Ghana and beyond.

instta.graham wrote:

"Congratulations @ani_ela_ !!!! So happy for you and the whole family! Can't wait to see you soon! ✨🥳🤍."

@mawufemor949 commented:

"Congratulations 🎉🎉. I don't know you from anywhere but I'm proud of you 👏🎉."

@addisontiel added:

"Awww! That's just fantastic and beautiful. Congratulations, Aniela. Very proud of you ❤️."

Latifa Teiya Fuseini gains Harvard Law admission

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Latifa Teiya Fuseini, the Overall Best Graduating Student at the Ghana School of Law's Class of 2025, who has now gained admission to Harvard Law School.

As the daughter of a former MP, her journey not only signified personal achievement but also aimed to inspire young Muslim Dagomba women to pursue careers in law, challenging historical under-representation in the profession.

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Source: YEN.com.gh