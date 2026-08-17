Archbishop Adonteng Boateng visited Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi at home after reports surfaced that the preacher had been hospitalised

A video of the two prominent Ghanaian clergymen together during the visit circulated on social media and drew significant attention

Prophet Badu Kobi appeared to be in relatively good spirits during the visit, though no official medical update has been released

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Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi has been sighted at home following reports that he had fallen ill and been rushed to hospital, after Archbishop Adonteng Boateng paid him a visit that was captured on video and shared on social media.

Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi's latest condition surfaces as Archbishop Adonteng pays him a visit at home. Image credit: Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi, Dek360

Source: Facebook

The footage, which circulated online, showed the two prominent Ghanaian clergymen together at Badu Kobi's residence.

The pair exchanged pleasantries warmly, with the preacher visibly engaging with his fellow man of God during the visit.

Badu Kobi's condition draws public concern

News of Badu Kobi's health challenges had already generated considerable concern among his congregation and followers, with many taking to social media to express prayers and well-wishes for his recovery.

The footage of the visit has since attracted further attention from those who had been monitoring developments around his health.

In the video, Badu Kobi appeared to be in relatively good spirits as he welcomed Archbishop Adonteng Boateng into his home.

Their interaction was described as cordial, with the atmosphere during the visit appearing relaxed.

Despite the footage offering his followers a more recent glimpse of the preacher, no formal update has been issued by his medical team regarding the specifics of his condition or the circumstances that led to his hospitalisation.

The visit by Archbishop Adonteng Boateng has been widely seen as a gesture of solidarity and support during a difficult period for the well-known preacher.

Prophet Badu Kobi remains one of Ghana's most recognised religious figures, and developments surrounding his health continue to generate discussion among his followers and the wider public.

The TikTok video of Archbishop Adonteng's visit to Badu Kobi is below.

Seer 1 General speaks on Badu Kobi's health

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Ghanaian spiritualist Seer 1 General's explanation regarding his decision to film and share a video of Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi in the hospital.

In a poignant reflection, Seer 1 General expressed concern over the apparent abandonment of Badu Kobi by his family, raising questions about the obligations of loved ones in times of crisis.

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Source: YEN.com.gh