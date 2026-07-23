The National Identity Register (Amendment) Regulations, L.I. 2523, came into force on June 9, 2026, banning photocopies of Ghana Cards

Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak announced a three-month transition period for institutions to adopt biometric verification

Organisations that fail to comply by November 2 face fines, licence suspension or termination of access to the NIA's Identity Verification System

Banks, telecommunications companies, hospitals, schools and other institutions in Ghana have until November 2, 2026, to stop collecting photocopies of the Ghana Card and switch to biometric identity verification, the government has announced.

Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak made the announcement at a press briefing in Accra on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, following the coming into force of the National Identity Register (Amendment) Regulations, 2026, also known as L.I. 2523, on June 9, 2026.

The government is cracking down in the photocopying of Ghana cards. Credit: National Identification Authority

Source: Facebook

Under L.I. 2523, organisations are no longer permitted to request, retain, reproduce or rely on photocopies, scanned copies or images of the Ghana Card.

Relying solely on a visual inspection of the card is also prohibited. Institutions must instead verify identities electronically through the National Identification Authority's (NIA) Identity Verification System or by using NIA-approved match-on-card biometric devices.

The three-month transition window is designed to give organisations time to procure the required technology, train staff and complete integration with NIA systems before full enforcement begins.

Muntaka said the existing practice of checking Ghana Cards by eye or retaining photocopies offered no reliable proof of identity and left citizens exposed to misuse of their personal data.

Biometric verification, he explained, confirms at the point of a transaction that the person presenting the card is its rightful owner, without leaving personal information stored in filing cabinets, mobile phones or email inboxes.

Sanctions for Non-Compliance

The minister warned that organisations that fail to meet the November 2 deadline will face consequences. These include fines amounting to thousands of penalty units, suspension or termination of access to the NIA's Identity Verification System, and in some cases, licence withdrawal or business closure.

Individuals who misuse a Ghana Card or, without reasonable excuse, refuse to allow an authorised person to verify their identity through fingerprint scanning or a live photograph also risk fines, imprisonment or both.

The NIA will establish a dedicated enforcement team to inspect organisations, investigate reported breaches and coordinate with law enforcement agencies.

The Authority will also publish two toll-free numbers for members of the public to report institutions that continue demanding photocopies after the transition period ends.

Source: YEN.com.gh