Several top Premier League figures have debuted fresh hair transformations ahead of the new season this summer

The list includes players and even a manager, with looks ranging from transplants to bold new styles entirely

Not all the changes have been officially confirmed, with some remaining reported rather than fully verified

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Ahead of the new Premier League season, some top figures across the league have debuted fresh hair transformations.

Several top Premier League figures have debuted fresh hair transformations ahead of the new season. Image credit: Saka/Maca/Chelsea FC.

Source: UGC

The changes range from confirmed procedures to reported, unverified ones, all catching the attention of fans in the process.

Top Premier League figures with fresh hair looks

Below is a breakdown of four standout transformations making the rounds so far this summer.

1. Alexis Mac Allister

The Liverpool midfielder underwent a confirmed hair microtransplant at a specialised clinic in Buenos Aires during his summer break.

Sources close to the player insisted the procedure was scheduled well in advance to avoid disrupting his pre-season training.

2. Bukayo Saka

The Arsenal winger has gone through not one but two dramatic transformations this summer, first debuting a shaved buzz cut that drew comparisons to Liverpool legend Sadio Mane, before switching again to a fresh set of braids.

Even his own club's staff could not resist teasing him about the changes on his return to training.

3. Fabian Hürzeler

The Brighton and Hove Albion manager has reportedly undergone a hair transplant of his own, spotted with a noticeably different look during a recent post-match press conference.

Neither Hürzeler nor Brighton have officially confirmed the procedure, leaving it as speculation for now.

4. Joao Pedro

The Chelsea forward's case is a little different from the rest of the list.

Rather than a single transformation, he has been spotted sporting two distinct looks depending on the day: tight cornrows for matchdays and a natural afro during training sessions.

Ronaldo, Vinicius lead looks beyond Premier League

The trend of footballers debuting fresh looks has not been limited to England alone.

5. Cristiano Ronaldo

Now at Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo debuted a striking copper-blonde hair colour following his wedding to Georgina Rodríguez, sparking a wave of reactions from fans upon his return to training.

Below is Cristiano Ronaldo's hair transformation for the new season.

6. Vinicius Junior

The Real Madrid forward was pictured shirtless during his off-season break amid reports he underwent a chin harmonisation procedure, keeping him in the spotlight even away from the pitch this summer.

Football's hair trend shows no signs of slowing

With the new Premier League season now just days away, this summer's wave of transformations has added an unexpected talking point to pre-season build-up, running alongside the usual transfer news and squad previews.

Whether the changes are confirmed procedures, reported speculation, or simple style choices, they've kept fans engaged in a lighter side of the game before a ball is even kicked in anger.

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Source: YEN.com.gh